Profile picture for user andreich
Andrei Chirileasa
Editor-in-Chief

Andrei studied finance at the Bucharest Academy of Economic Studies and started his journalism career in 2004 with Ziarul Financiar, the leading financial newspaper in Romania, where he worked for ten years, the last six of which as editor of the capital markets section. He joined the Romania-Insider.com team in 2014 as editor and became Editor-in-Chief in 2016. He currently oversees the daily content published on Romania-Insider.com and likes to stay up to date with everything relevant in business, politics, and life in Romania. Andrei lives with his family in the countryside in Northern Romania, where he built their own house. In his free time, he studies horticulture and tends to his family’s garden. He enjoys foraging in the woods and long walks on the hills and valleys around his village. Email him for story ideas and interviews at [email protected] 

 

andreich
Submitted by andreich on Fri, 02/05/2021 - 07:52
Capital markets

OMV Petrom CEO: Black Sea gas is waiting to be exploited, 2021 is a critical year

05 February 2021
Facebook
Twitter
Google
Pinterest
Reddit
Email
LinkedIn

This year is critical for the offshore gas projects in the Black Sea as the gas there is waiting to be exploited and the investment decision depends only on the measures to be decided by the Romanian authorities, OMV Petrom CEO Christina Verchere said in an interview with Agerpres.

She expects the Parliament to change the Offshore Law in its first session this year.

The Black Sea gas is essential for Romania’s energy supply. If these projects don’t materialize, Romania’s gas imports could rise to 40% of the domestic consumption by 2030, Verchere said.

Once the Offshore Law changes, OMV Petrom will need about 12 months to decide on the investments it will make in the Black Sea, Verchere said at a press conference on Thursday.

"For projects of this magnitude, there are mandatory requirements that must be met: first, the legislative structure, fiscal stability and the appropriate infrastructure. These are fundamental elements that must exist and it is important to have stability. Normally, for such a project, it takes 12 months to make a decision and, from that moment, four years until we extract the first gas resources," Verchere said, quoted by Economica.net.

She didn’t comment on what the group will do if the Offshore Law doesn’t change this year.

OMV Petrom holds 50% of the biggest offshore gas perimeter in the Romanian Black Sea section – Neptun Deep. US group ExxonMobil owns the other 50% and operates the project. However, ExxonMobil has been looking for an exit from the Romanian project. Romanian state-owned gas producer Romgaz is among the companies interested in taking over its stake.

[email protected]

(Photo source: the company)

Read next

Profile picture for user andreich
Andrei Chirileasa
Editor-in-Chief

Andrei studied finance at the Bucharest Academy of Economic Studies and started his journalism career in 2004 with Ziarul Financiar, the leading financial newspaper in Romania, where he worked for ten years, the last six of which as editor of the capital markets section. He joined the Romania-Insider.com team in 2014 as editor and became Editor-in-Chief in 2016. He currently oversees the daily content published on Romania-Insider.com and likes to stay up to date with everything relevant in business, politics, and life in Romania. Andrei lives with his family in the countryside in Northern Romania, where he built their own house. In his free time, he studies horticulture and tends to his family’s garden. He enjoys foraging in the woods and long walks on the hills and valleys around his village. Email him for story ideas and interviews at [email protected] 

 

andreich
Submitted by andreich on Thu, 10/15/2020 - 11:35
15 October 2020
Business
Biggest 100 companies in Romania generate a quarter of the country’s business - full list
Normal
Profile picture for user andreich
Andrei Chirileasa
Editor-in-Chief

Andrei studied finance at the Bucharest Academy of Economic Studies and started his journalism career in 2004 with Ziarul Financiar, the leading financial newspaper in Romania, where he worked for ten years, the last six of which as editor of the capital markets section. He joined the Romania-Insider.com team in 2014 as editor and became Editor-in-Chief in 2016. He currently oversees the daily content published on Romania-Insider.com and likes to stay up to date with everything relevant in business, politics, and life in Romania. Andrei lives with his family in the countryside in Northern Romania, where he built their own house. In his free time, he studies horticulture and tends to his family’s garden. He enjoys foraging in the woods and long walks on the hills and valleys around his village. Email him for story ideas and interviews at [email protected] 

 

andreich
Submitted by andreich on Fri, 02/05/2021 - 07:52
Capital markets

OMV Petrom CEO: Black Sea gas is waiting to be exploited, 2021 is a critical year

05 February 2021
Facebook
Twitter
Google
Pinterest
Reddit
Email
LinkedIn

This year is critical for the offshore gas projects in the Black Sea as the gas there is waiting to be exploited and the investment decision depends only on the measures to be decided by the Romanian authorities, OMV Petrom CEO Christina Verchere said in an interview with Agerpres.

She expects the Parliament to change the Offshore Law in its first session this year.

The Black Sea gas is essential for Romania’s energy supply. If these projects don’t materialize, Romania’s gas imports could rise to 40% of the domestic consumption by 2030, Verchere said.

Once the Offshore Law changes, OMV Petrom will need about 12 months to decide on the investments it will make in the Black Sea, Verchere said at a press conference on Thursday.

"For projects of this magnitude, there are mandatory requirements that must be met: first, the legislative structure, fiscal stability and the appropriate infrastructure. These are fundamental elements that must exist and it is important to have stability. Normally, for such a project, it takes 12 months to make a decision and, from that moment, four years until we extract the first gas resources," Verchere said, quoted by Economica.net.

She didn’t comment on what the group will do if the Offshore Law doesn’t change this year.

OMV Petrom holds 50% of the biggest offshore gas perimeter in the Romanian Black Sea section – Neptun Deep. US group ExxonMobil owns the other 50% and operates the project. However, ExxonMobil has been looking for an exit from the Romanian project. Romanian state-owned gas producer Romgaz is among the companies interested in taking over its stake.

[email protected]

(Photo source: the company)

Read next

Profile picture for user andreich
Andrei Chirileasa
Editor-in-Chief

Andrei studied finance at the Bucharest Academy of Economic Studies and started his journalism career in 2004 with Ziarul Financiar, the leading financial newspaper in Romania, where he worked for ten years, the last six of which as editor of the capital markets section. He joined the Romania-Insider.com team in 2014 as editor and became Editor-in-Chief in 2016. He currently oversees the daily content published on Romania-Insider.com and likes to stay up to date with everything relevant in business, politics, and life in Romania. Andrei lives with his family in the countryside in Northern Romania, where he built their own house. In his free time, he studies horticulture and tends to his family’s garden. He enjoys foraging in the woods and long walks on the hills and valleys around his village. Email him for story ideas and interviews at [email protected] 

 

andreich
Submitted by andreich on Thu, 10/15/2020 - 11:35
15 October 2020
Business
Biggest 100 companies in Romania generate a quarter of the country’s business - full list
Normal
 

Romania Insider Free Newsletters

Subscribe now

Trending content

04 February 2021
Capital markets
Romania’s OMV Petrom proposes same dividend as last year despite 64% profit drop
02 February 2021
Business
UiPath, a startup launched in Bucharest, reaches USD 35 bln valuation before listing
28 January 2021
Social
What makes Bucharest such a great city for remote working?
20 January 2021
Travel
COVID-19: Traveling to Romania - quarantine requirements & national restrictions
19 January 2021
Business
Conservation agriculture: How Romanian farmers can help protect the environment and gain from it
14 January 2021
Business
Renault unveils new logo for Romanian car brand Dacia and new compact SUV concept - Dacia Bigster
28 January 2021
Social
Brexit: What changes for Romanian citizens starting January 2021
15 January 2021
Travel
Winter special: Where to go skiing in Romania during the pandemic