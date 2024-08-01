Omnia Hall in Bucharest to be consolidated and modernized with EUR 13.7 mln investment

Romania’s Ministry of Culture recently announced the publishing of the tender for the consolidation and modernization of the "Omnia" Hall in Bucharest.

The project, valued at EUR 13.7 million, seeks to transform the iconic building into a landmark cultural center for the Bucharest National Dance Center, according to the Ministry of Culture.

"Starting in August, we are opening the tender for the execution of the works, part of a major project financed through a Framework Loan Agreement with the Council of Europe Development Bank," said the Minister of Culture, Raluca Turcan, in a post on Facebook.

Built in 1967 and used over time by the Romanian Senate and the "Ion Dacian" National Operetta Theater, the New "Omnia" Hall will include two spaces dedicated to performances, which can operate simultaneously; two studios for courses, masterclasses, rehearsals, and workshops; a mediatheque and documentation center for the documentary archive.

"The Bucharest National Dance Center, the only public institution in Romania dedicated to contemporary dance, will benefit from a renovated space adapted to current needs, which will support and promote choreographic art. The modernization of the Omnia Hall represents a significant step in the cultural life of Bucharest, facilitating access to artistic events and supporting the development of the artistic community," added the Minister of Culture.

radu@romania-insider.com

(Photo source: Raluca Turcan on Facebook)