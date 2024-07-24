Culture

Romania's Corvin Castle to undergo new restoration phase with EUR 6.5 mln funding

24 July 2024

Like this article? Share it with your friends!

Facebook
Twitter
Google
Pinterest
Reddit
Email
LinkedIn

A new phase of restoration for the Corvin Castle in Hunedoara, one of the most scenic medieval monuments in Romania, is set to commence in a few weeks, backed by approximately EUR 6.5 million in funding secured by the local administration through the National Recovery and Resilience Plan (PNRR), the Hunedoara City Hall announced on Tuesday, July 23. 

Hunedoara City Hall shared two photographs on its social media page, comparing the appearance of the Corvin Castle 27 years ago to its current state. 

The local administration attributes the significant improvements to an initial restoration and conservation project that took place from 2019 to 2023. This first project was funded by a European grant of about EUR 5 million obtained through the Regional Operational Program 2014-2020. 

"In a few weeks, work will begin on the second restoration and conservation project, valued at approximately EUR 6.5 million, co-financed through the PNRR. This project will focus on the components of Corvin Castle that were not covered in the first project," the Hunedoara City Hall stated. 

Last year, Corvin Castle attracted 392,000 tourists, according to data from the General Directorate of Monument Administration and Tourism Promotion (DGAMPT) Hunedoara.

andrei@romania-insider.com

(Photo source: Dreamstime.com)

Tags
Positive Romania
Normal
Culture

Romania's Corvin Castle to undergo new restoration phase with EUR 6.5 mln funding

24 July 2024

Like this article? Share it with your friends!

Facebook
Twitter
Google
Pinterest
Reddit
Email
LinkedIn

A new phase of restoration for the Corvin Castle in Hunedoara, one of the most scenic medieval monuments in Romania, is set to commence in a few weeks, backed by approximately EUR 6.5 million in funding secured by the local administration through the National Recovery and Resilience Plan (PNRR), the Hunedoara City Hall announced on Tuesday, July 23. 

Hunedoara City Hall shared two photographs on its social media page, comparing the appearance of the Corvin Castle 27 years ago to its current state. 

The local administration attributes the significant improvements to an initial restoration and conservation project that took place from 2019 to 2023. This first project was funded by a European grant of about EUR 5 million obtained through the Regional Operational Program 2014-2020. 

"In a few weeks, work will begin on the second restoration and conservation project, valued at approximately EUR 6.5 million, co-financed through the PNRR. This project will focus on the components of Corvin Castle that were not covered in the first project," the Hunedoara City Hall stated. 

Last year, Corvin Castle attracted 392,000 tourists, according to data from the General Directorate of Monument Administration and Tourism Promotion (DGAMPT) Hunedoara.

andrei@romania-insider.com

(Photo source: Dreamstime.com)

Tags
Positive Romania
Normal
 

facebooktwitterlinkedin

1

Romania Insider Free Newsletters

Subscribe now

Editor's picks

24 July 2024
Events
The High IQ Society: Over 600 Mensa members come to Bucharest for annual gathering
24 July 2024
Society
Romanian children taken by British social services temporarily returned to their family
24 July 2024
Environment
President promulgates law increasing bear culling quota in Romania
24 July 2024
Culture
Romania's Corvin Castle to undergo new restoration phase with EUR 6.5 mln funding
24 July 2024
Capital markets powered by BSE
Bucharest Stock Exchange launches new index for energy, utility and financial stocks
24 July 2024
Energy
US group Sage Geosystems will help ELCEN explore geothermal heating for Bucharest
23 July 2024
Politics
Only 6.5% of mayors in Romania are women, analysis shows
23 July 2024
Culture
Romanian Bogdan Mureșanu’s feature debut joins Venice Film Festival competition lineup