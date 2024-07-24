Romania's Corvin Castle to undergo new restoration phase with EUR 6.5 mln funding

A new phase of restoration for the Corvin Castle in Hunedoara, one of the most scenic medieval monuments in Romania, is set to commence in a few weeks, backed by approximately EUR 6.5 million in funding secured by the local administration through the National Recovery and Resilience Plan (PNRR), the Hunedoara City Hall announced on Tuesday, July 23.

Hunedoara City Hall shared two photographs on its social media page, comparing the appearance of the Corvin Castle 27 years ago to its current state.

The local administration attributes the significant improvements to an initial restoration and conservation project that took place from 2019 to 2023. This first project was funded by a European grant of about EUR 5 million obtained through the Regional Operational Program 2014-2020.

"In a few weeks, work will begin on the second restoration and conservation project, valued at approximately EUR 6.5 million, co-financed through the PNRR. This project will focus on the components of Corvin Castle that were not covered in the first project," the Hunedoara City Hall stated.

Last year, Corvin Castle attracted 392,000 tourists, according to data from the General Directorate of Monument Administration and Tourism Promotion (DGAMPT) Hunedoara.

(Photo source: Dreamstime.com)