Olympus builds EUR 40 mln logistics centre in central Romania

Greek dairy group Olympus, active on the Romanian market since 1999, announced plans to build a EUR 40 million logistics centre near Brasov in central Romania – close to its production facility located at Halchiu.

The new hub is part of the development strategy of the Hellenic Dairies Group in Romania and in the region, according to a press release from Olympus, quoted by Bursa.ro.

The logistics centre is in the construction phase, to be put into operation in stages, starting from January 2024.

By the end of next year, it will be fully functional and integrated with the dairy factory owned by the company in the immediate vicinity, as stated in the release.

(Photo source: Ronstik/Dreamstime.com)