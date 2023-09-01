Turkish fashion group opens logistics hub in Bucharest to serve its European network

Turkish menswear brand AC&co. will open a new logistics center in Bucharest, with an area of 1,000 sqm, which will serve its whole European retail network.

The company is looking to hire 90 people - 10 to work in the warehouse and another 80 for the 19 stores it operates in Romania. In the next three years, AC&co. aims to expand its local network by 13 units and increase the team by at least 150 employees.

Romania was the first country chosen for the global expansion of AC&co., in 2017, and the opening of a new warehouse will strengthen the country's status as a logistics hub and create economic opportunities for the region, according to the group's representatives.

"It is the gateway to Europe and the center of our strategy in the long term. Our efforts and products have been extremely well received by the local market and people here. Therefore, investing in Romania is always so exciting for us because we see huge potential here," said Osman Cavusoglu, General Manager of AC&co.

"This new regional logistics center will be the central warehouse in our European network, allowing us to move products through a global network, regardless of where they are manufactured and where they need to be shipped," he added.

andrei@romania-insider.com

(Photo source: the company)