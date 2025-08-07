Old mill near Romania’s Mud Volcanoes transformed into slow food culinary education center

Slow Food Buzău, in partnership with the Scorțoasa Municipality, has announced the launch of “The Mill Between Fire and Earth,” a cultural-tourism project that will restore an old mill in the village of Policiori near the Mud Volcanoes and transform it into an interactive culinary education center. The initiative is the first of its kind in Romania, combining heritage preservation, tourism, and food education in the Land of Buzău, a region visited by over 100,000 tourists annually.

The project will revive the mill by restoring its original mechanisms and creating an educational space focused on local gastronomy. It will offer baking workshops, culinary demonstrations, exhibitions on milling traditions, and activities designed for children and visitors, emphasizing hands-on learning about the process from grain to bread.

The center will also support local producers through an artisanal shop featuring certified Slow Food products sourced primarily from more than 20 local partners and producers in the Scorțoasa and Mud Volcanoes area.

“This is more than just the rehabilitation of an old building – it’s the revival of a local symbol and a valuable contribution to the sustainable development of the region. The mill will become a living place where tradition meets education and social innovation,” commented Thorsten Kirschner, founder of the Slow Food Buzău community.

The project was recently approved by the Scorțoasa Local Council. Next steps include the final design, mill restoration, and opening it to the community and visitors.

“This is an important project for our commune, not only because we are repurposing an abandoned building, but also because we aim to offer an example of best practice in public-private partnership, with real benefits for the entire community,” said Vasile Săcuiu, mayor of Scorțoasa.

The initiative aims to generate economic and social benefits by attracting more tourists, diversifying the local tourism offer, promoting direct sales for producers, educating young people on traditional values, and revitalizing regional heritage.

The estimated budget for the project is EUR 150,000, funded through own resources, sponsorships, and income from educational and commercial activities.

Organizers intend for the center to serve as a sustainable, non-profit model benefiting the local community. They also invite financial sponsors, donors of eco-friendly materials, and volunteers to contribute to the project, with sponsors receiving official recognition both locally and nationally.

irina.marica@romania-insider.com

(Photo source: Slow Food Buzau)