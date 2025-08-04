Romania’s Buzău Land UNESCO Geopark poised for revalidation after positive review from evaluators

The Buzău Land/Ținutul Buzăului UNESCO Global Geopark has received high praise from evaluators following a three-day official visit aimed at assessing its progress and determining whether the site will retain its UNESCO geopark status. The visit, conducted in June by Goran Radonic (Croatia) and Iván Cortijo Sánchez (Spain), concluded with positive feedback for the geopark team, local authorities, and community members involved in the region’s transformation.

Despite being one of the newest members of the UNESCO Global Geoparks Network, Buzău Land has quickly evolved into a benchmark of sustainable development, according to its representatives.

The evaluators were particularly impressed by the density and originality of the projects developed in recent years, the innovative use of digital tools to tell local stories, and the strong partnership between the geopark team, local authorities, and communities. Projects such as the interactive visitor center "The Story of the Trovants" in Bozioru and the revitalization of natural oil springs at Beciu stood out as examples of how limited resources can be used creatively for both conservation and education.

“It’s very rewarding to see that our behind-the-scenes work is understood and appreciated. What impressed the evaluators most was our ability to create meaningful impact with few resources. We’ve focused on building partnerships, engaging local communities, and being resourceful,” said Răzvan-Gabriel Popa, the geopark’s manager.

He expressed confidence that UNESCO will confirm the park’s revalidation early next year.

During their visit, the evaluators reviewed the implementation of recommendations made when Buzău Land first received its UNESCO designation in 2022. These included improving visitor infrastructure, developing new visitor centers, promoting an integrated approach to cultural, geological, and biological heritage, and enhancing community awareness around natural hazards.

The experts closely examined not only the technical and educational aspects of the park but also the human dynamics at its core, including how the team interacts with locals and stakeholders. Meetings with Buzău County Council officials and national representatives highlighted strong institutional support for the project.

The evaluators were guided through key locations such as the mushroom-shaped rock formations in Odăile, the educational initiatives in Bozioru, and local businesses that produce artisanal foods and beverages, reflecting the region’s growing reputation for cultural and culinary heritage. Encounters with community figures such as nea Gică, the oldest resident of the geopark, and Cristi Micu, a traditional bucium (alpenhorn) player recognized by UNESCO, added a personal and emotional layer to the experience.

At the conclusion of their visit, the UNESCO experts described Buzău Land as a model with global relevance, noting that some of the interpretive and educational solutions implemented in the region are unlike anything they’ve seen elsewhere in the network, according to the press release. Both evaluators acknowledged the unique challenges faced by emerging geoparks and commended Buzău Land for its grassroots connections, creative use of limited resources, and the strength of its institutional and community partnerships.

The next step is for the two experts to compile a detailed report for the UNESCO Council. While a preliminary outcome is expected in September, the final decision on the geopark’s revalidation will be made in early 2026.

The UNESCO global geopark is a joint initiative by the Buzău Land Association (NGO), Buzău County Council, and the University of Bucharest. Recognized by UNESCO in 2022, it highlights the region’s geological, natural, and cultural heritage while promoting sustainable economic development. It is part of an exclusive network of over 230 geoparks worldwide, each committed to education, research, and conservation efforts.

(Photo source: Buzău Land UNESCO Global Geopark)