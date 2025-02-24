Official data: 11.2 mln Ukrainians entered Romania in 3 years of war

Approximately 11.2 million Ukrainian citizens have entered Romania during the three years of war, the Romanian Border Police reported on Monday, February 24.

In total, from February 10, 2022, to February 23, 2025, a total of 11,191,703 Ukrainian citizens have entered Romania.

Globally, around 7 million Ukrainian refugees reside in other countries at the moment. Most live in Germany, Poland, the Czech Republic, and the UK. About 180,000 live in Romania. Another 4 million are displaced within the country.

The war caused over 150,000 deaths, many more wounded, 20,000 children kidnapped by Russia, and about USD 500 billion spent, according to data compiled by Libertatea.

The war also had another effect. Last year, a police chief in Romania told Free Europe Romania that since February 24, 2022, until May 2024, about 11,000 men aged 18 to 60 have illegally crossed the border into northern Romania. Some desperately tried to escape the war, bypassing the laws that require them to stay in Ukraine, braving freezing weather and mountain terrain. Many of them died. Once in Romania, the men are not sent back.

To mark three years since Russia's invasion of Ukraine, Romania's interim president Ilie Bolojan reaffirmed Romania's full commitment to Ukraine's freedom, sovereignty, and independence in a post on Monday, February 24.

At the moment, Russia occupies approximately 20% of Ukrainian territory, having gained over 4,000 square kilometers in 2024.

radu@romania-insider.com

(Photo source: Tutye2001 | Dreamstime.com)