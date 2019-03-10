Ro Insider
Austrian carrier introduces direct train between Vienna and Romania’s Satu Mare
03 October 2019
The Austrian state railway carrier OBB will introduce a daily train connection linking Vienna to the northern Romania city of Satu Mare, via Budapest, Bihon.ro reported.

The connection will be available beginning December 15.

The train is to leave from Satu Mare at 8:23 and arrive in Vienna at 17:21, after a trip of 8 hours and 58 minutes.

It will make stops in Carei, Valea lui Mihai, Nyirabrany, Debrecen, Hajduszoboszlo, Püspökladany, Karcag, Kisujszallas, Szolnok, Budapest-Keleti, Kelenföld, Tatabanya, Györ, Mosonmagyarovar and Hegyeshalom.

The return train departs from Vienna at 10:42 and arrives in Satu Mare at 19:43.

The OBB trains run at speeds of over 200 km per hour but not in Romania, where it will run on a rail segment that is not yet electrified.

(Photo: Österreichische Bundesbahnen (ÖBB) on Facebook)

[email protected]

