Romanian foreign minister Oana Țoiu meets Marco Rubio in Washington for talks on security, energy, bilateral cooperation

Romanian foreign minister Oana Țoiu held official talks with US secretary of state Marco Rubio during her visit to the United States. The meeting focused on advancing the Romania-US Strategic Partnership, with discussions covering defense cooperation, energy security, Visa Waiver, and new areas of economic collaboration.

This was the first bilateral meeting between the two officials and took place at the invitation of Marco Rubio, following joint discussions held during the UN High-Level Week, including the transatlantic foreign ministers’ working session, according to the Romanian Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MAE).

Both sides described the dialogue as constructive and forward-looking, emphasizing shared interests in regional stability and technological development.

Minister Țoiu highlighted the strategic importance of the Black Sea region for Euro-Atlantic security and reaffirmed Romania’s role as a reliable ally on NATO’s Eastern Flank. She emphasized the importance of the US military presence in Romania, particularly at the Mihail Kogălniceanu Air Base, describing it as a crucial element of deterrence and defense in the region.

Talks also centered on strengthening economic and energy cooperation, with both officials reaffirming their commitment to expanding joint projects in high-tech sectors such as cybersecurity, artificial intelligence, and innovation.

Minister Oana Țoiu also raised the issue of Romania’s inclusion in the US Visa Waiver Program, noting the potential benefits for tourism, business, and border security cooperation.

In his turn, according to the MAE, secretary of state Marco Rubio “thanked Romania for the quality of the bilateral relationship,” and both officials “acknowledged the role of the partnership in ensuring the security of NATO’s Eastern Flank and strengthening the allied deterrence and defense posture in the Black Sea region.”

Rubio also expressed the United States’ interest in further developing cooperation with Romania in the economic and energy sectors.

The meeting concluded with a shared commitment to deepen bilateral engagement and maintain high-level political dialogue in the coming period.

According to News.ro, minister Oana Țoiu told news channel Antena 3 that the talks also included the planned trip of president Nicușor Dan to the US in 2026. “Yes, we also discussed the meeting between the presidents, and we are aligned on the possibility of having it in the first quarter of next year,” said Oana Țoiu.

Oana Țoiu and Marco Rubio also talked on the phone at the end of July, tackling issues such as security and defense, energy, as well as cooperation in migration management.

