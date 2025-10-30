Dăruiește Viață co-founder Oana Gheorghiu sworn in as Romania’s deputy prime minister

Oana Gheorghiu, co-founder of the non-profit organization Dăruiește Viață, which built a hospital for children entirely with private donations, was officially sworn in as deputy prime minister on Thursday, October 30.

Her appointment followed the proposal by prime minister Ilie Bolojan to fill the post left vacant after the resignation of Dragoș Anastasiu. President Nicușor Dan signed the appointment decree on Wednesday, and it was published the following morning in the Official Gazette.

Oana Gheorghiu is best known for co-founding Dăruiește Viață, the NGO that raised private funds to build a state-of-the-art hospital for children with cancer and other serious illnesses. Located within Bucharest’s Marie Curie Hospital complex, the facility spans 12,000 square meters across nine floors and includes over 140 beds.

Over the past decade, Gheorghiu has coordinated the fundraising of more than EUR 100 million in private donations and sponsorships, attracting support from more than 500,000 individuals and 10,000 companies. The government noted that her work has significantly influenced public attitudes toward the role of the state in healthcare.

A graduate of the Bucharest University of Economic Studies, Oana Gheorghiu holds a degree in economic management, class of 1994.

“During my term, I will suspend my executive roles within the Dăruiește Viață Association. I have full confidence that the Dăruiește Viață team and our community of donors and sponsors will continue the projects just as we began them: with transparency, professionalism, and determination,” Gheorghiu said after the swearing in ceremony.

“In my new role, I will strive to carry forward this message: that people want change and reform, to live better lives in Romania and to have access to quality public services. I will also carry forward the lesson we learned together: that when people unite and each contributes to change, according to their ability, nothing is impossible.”

Her nomination as deputy PM sparked political tensions this week. Following the government’s announcement, Sorin Grindeanu, interim president of the ruling coalition partner Social Democratic Party (PSD), called on Ilie Bolojan to withdraw the proposal, citing Gheorghiu’s past criticism of the current US administration on social media.

For example, back in February, following the Oval Office dispute between Ukrainian president Volodymyr Zelensky, US president Donald Trump, and vice president J.D. Vance, Oana Gheorghiu made a series of critical posts on social media directed at the American leaders, criticizing their reactions at the time. Moreover, over time, she also made critical posts about the PSD and its leader.

“To avoid compromising Romania’s relationship with the United States and to prevent an irreparable diplomatic disaster with our strategic partner, the prime minister must immediately withdraw his nomination,” Sorin Grindeanu said Tuesday in a Facebook post.

In response, Gheorghiu stated that her previous social media posts were made in a personal capacity and “do not in any way represent or commit the Romanian state or government.”

Oana Gheorghiu replaces Dragoș Anastasiu, who resigned at the end of July after it was revealed that he was a witness in an older corruption case involving one of his companies.

irina.marica@romania-insider.com

(Photo source: Inquam Photos / Octav Ganea)