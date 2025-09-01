Bikers for Humanity backs non-profit Dăruiește Viață’s pediatric campus project in Bucharest

A community of 250 motorcyclist volunteers from Bikers for Humanity Romania joined forces with leading non-profit Dăruiește Viață to support the construction of Romania’s first pediatric medical campus at Marie Curie Hospital in Bucharest. The event, held on August 30 and called “Bikers on Site,” combined hard work, charity, and entertainment, according to the NGO.

During the event, volunteers helped prepare the construction site, showcased their motorcycles to children, parents, and medical staff, and staged a surprise visit by utility climbers dressed as superheroes, who rappelled down the hospital’s windows to greet young patients.

The group also handed over a EUR 50,000 donation to Dăruiește Viață, funds raised during the 2025 Bikers for Humanity Rock Fest held in June in Brezoi.

“Solidarity makes the impossible possible,” said Oana Gheorghiu, co-founder of Dăruiește Viață. “We have long admired Bikers for Humanity, and today they are by our side not only with financial support, but also with hard work and energy. We hope this partnership lasts until the Pediatric Medical Campus becomes a reality.”

Co-founder, Carmen Uscatu, added: “We believe in the power of community: people standing together. What Bikers for Humanity did this year confirms this idea: a huge community got involved to raise funds, offer support, and bring smiles to the children hospitalized at Marie Curie.”

In his turn, Cristi Hrubaru, founder of Bikers for Humanity, said the collaboration was a natural step. “We are proud to be part of this beautiful story. Dăruiește Viață inspires us, and we are glad to change destinies side by side,” he said.

The pediatric hospital built by Dăruiește Viață at Marie Curie became operational in April 2024 and treated more than 3,500 children in its first year. The NGO is now expanding the project into Romania’s first Pediatric Medical Campus, which will provide modern treatment facilities for over 20,000 children each year.

Bikers for Humanity, founded in 2015, is known for its charitable work, including building houses for disadvantaged families, donating laptops and tablets to children, and creating the Bikers for Humanity Cultural Center in Brezoi.

(Photo source: Dǎruiește Viațǎ; by Banu Ștefan)