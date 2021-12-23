Profile picture for user sfodor
Simona Fodor
Senior Editor

Simona Fodor
Senior Editor 

 

Submitted by sfodor on Thu, 12/23/2021 - 10:18
Events

New Year’s Eve: How are cities in Romania preparing to ring in 2022

27 December 2021
In early December, the Romanian authorities decided to remove some of the restrictions imposed because of the pandemic, leaving city halls around the country three weeks to prepare to mark the change of years. While some public authorities decided to hold events, others found the timeframe too short to organize anything or remained cautious of creating gatherings and crowding.

A December 7 decision lifted the movement restrictions for the unvaccinated and allowed restaurants to stay open all night on Christmas and New Year’s Eve. It also allowed open-air public events dedicated to marking the arrival of the new year, with the requirement of wearing a mask.

In Bucharest, the City Hall has not announced a New Year event (by December 23). Still, many restaurants plan to hold themed parties to mark the beginning of 2022. Among the events announced are a Viennese New Year’s Eve Ball 2022 at Caru’ cu Bere, in the Old Town; a Great Gatsby Party at Nor Sky Casual Restaurant, with live piano, voice & DJ; a Las Vegas NYE Party at 18 Lounge; and a Masquerade NYE Party at Cișmigiu Bistro La Etaj.

In Sibiu, the organizers of the city’s Christmas Market announced a New Year’s Eve concert to be delivered by Subcarpați in Piața Mare (Grand Square). Access will be free, and mask-wearing is required.

In Constanța, on the Romanian coast of the Black Sea, the City Hall opened the tender to organize a New Year’s event on Tomis boulevard. Four DJs - Adrian Eftimie, Optick, Vali Bărbulescu, and Sllash & Dope - are expected to entertain the audience.

In Cluj-Napoca, mayor Emil Boc said he did not support the idea of a party with fireworks and concerts as long as the rules don’t require a Covid-19 pass for attendance. The City Hall will organize firework shows in several places in the city to mark the arrival of the New Year, allowing residents to see them from their homes, according to Actual de Cluj.

In Brașov, the City Hall has opened a tender for the New Year’s fireworks shows, set to take place in four locations, including in Piața Sfatului, NewsBV.ro reported.

In its turn, the City Hall of Iași is organizing a New Year’s concert in the Culture Palace Square, according to the tender for event organizing services. Among the artists scheduled to perform are Mircea Baniciu, Ovidiu Lipan Țăndărică, Direcția 5, Nicoleta Nucă, Alexandra Ungureanu, and Admiral C4C.

(Photo: Olga Rubio Manzano Dreamstime.com)

simona@romania-insider.com

Irina Marica
Senior Editor

Irina Marica
Senior Editor

 

Submitted by irina.popescu0 on Thu, 12/09/2021 - 12:57
16 December 2021
RI +
Christmas special: Made in Romania gifts to buy online
Normal
1

