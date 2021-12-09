Christmas special: Made in Romania gifts to buy online

It’s that time of the year again when most of us turn into Santa Claus and start looking for the perfect Christmas gifts for our families, friends, sweethearts or colleagues. If you still need some extra inspiration, we’ve selected a few gift ideas to help you spread some happiness this season.

The list below includes unique clothing items for the cold season or any other season, traditional accessories, furniture for a cosy remote office, colourful decorations, jewellery, toys, or other special gifts that will bring joy to the receivers. All Made in Romania and available online.

Woolly gifts are usually the easy and familiar option for Christmas, as they can also be a wise investment for the entire winter season. So those looking for special warm gifts this year should also check Made in Rosia Montana - a local brand known for its warm, comfy and high quality handmade merino wool knitwear. They sell a wide range of soft, colourful clothing products, such as beanies, scarves, gloves, sweaters and vests, or socks for women, men, and children. Plus, shoppers can also buy their own yarn for knitting.

Less suitable for winter, but still an excellent choice for unique gifts, is the Made with Joy in Transylvania local shop. It sells shirts and other clothing items hand-painted in a workshop in Fagaras. Customers can choose to have the shirts, t-shirts, sweatshirts or jackets customised, or they can browse through the models already displayed on the website and choose their favourite(s). ___STEADY_PAYWALL___

Another fashion brand to try is Aceeasi Marie, which combines traditional symbols with the minimalist style. Their offer includes t-shirts, sweatshirts, dresses and accessories. And they also deliver abroad, but shoppers need to send an email first (further details in the shipping and return/livrare si retur section on their website).

To go with these clothing items or a separate gift, you can also try a local brand of accessories. There’s Chic Bijoux, for example, selling a wide variety of gold or silver necklaces, pendants, bracelets, or earrings. Those looking for something more traditional should check the brand’s special collection called Tara mea, Romania (My country, Romania).

There’s also Codria, a local brand selling jewellery, buttons, ornaments and decorations, magnets, or figurines inspired by nature. Their products are mainly made of wood and quite unique. And there’s also a special Christmas collection on their website.

Lovely gold jewellery can also be found at Iona - a local brand that sells creations of product designers and master jewellers from Romania. Plus, this brand also lets you create and personalise your own piece of jewellery - just click on the Creeaza-ti bijuteria/Create your jewellery section on their website.

For other unique accessories, try Lemnia - a Romanian brand of unique bags handcrafted out of wood and leather, or Noah - a premium brand that designs and creates innovative wooden watches.

If you are a Santa Claus in search of gifts for friends or family members looking to arrange a cosy remote office at home or simply rearrange their personal space, there’s a quite varied local offer to choose from. Let’s take Foldo, for example, the Romanian brand making cardboard furniture. You can buy desks, beds for kids, chairs or tables, but also lamps, decorations or toys. So add it to the list in the “more eco-friendly options” category.

Those preferring the usual, probably more durable and solid furniture made of wood should check the local brand Cioata. Manufactured in Targu Mures, in the famous region of Transylvania, their premium furniture is made of oak. And they have a special ‘home office’ section on their website.

Also in the home & deco section, Made with Love Romania and Dare to Rug are two local brands blending the old with the new for their special rugs inspired by traditional patterns. So if you’re still looking for some extra inspiration, check their unique and colourful collections.

For more authentic & original Christmas gift ideas, also check the Tinutul Buzaului Shop. They’re selling various handmade objects, from wallets, bags, or jewellery pieces to unique globes for the Christmas tree or other accessories.

For more options for the juniors on your list, try the fun wooden toys sold by Bumbu Toys or those made by Wieb Toys.

More traditional, unique and surprising objects made in Romania can also be found on the My Romanian Store online platform or the Mesteshukar ButiQ social enterprise.

A bottle of wine can also save the day, especially for those who left the Christmas shopping to the last minute. There are plenty of Romanian wines to choose from, just look for them in special wine shops or supermarkets and online. Plus, if you prefer beer, we’ve made a selection of authentic, tasty craft beers made in Romania in this RI+ article here.

Note from the editor: The decision to add these products/offers/brands was strictly editorial. This doesn't represent product placement.

irina.marica@romania-insider.com

(Photo source: 7191052k/Dreamstime.com)