Andrei Chirileasa
Editor-in-Chief

Andrei studied finance at the Bucharest Academy of Economic Studies and started his journalism career in 2004 with Ziarul Financiar, the leading financial newspaper in Romania, where he worked for ten years, the last six of which as editor of the capital markets section. He joined the Romania-Insider.com team in 2014 as editor and became Editor-in-Chief in 2016. 

 

Submitted by andreich on Fri, 03/05/2021 - 07:59
Business

RO Nuclearelectrica hopes to keep costs for two new reactors within EUR 7 bln budget

05 March 2021
The shareholders of Romanian nuclear company Nuclearelectrica (SNN) will meet in April to endorse the revised strategy for building two new reactors at the Cernavoda nuclear plant under the memorandum signed with partners from the United States, Canada, and France, Profit.ro reported.

The project's cost is estimated at EUR 7 billion, slightly lower than the EUR 7.2 bln estimated under the failed partnership with China General Nuclear Power five years earlier.

The main concern identified by the company's management is related to keeping the project within the initial budget envelope - since spending above budget is very frequent for such projects.

Nuclearelectrica wants the engineering, procurement, and construction contracts for the new reactors to provide firmly fixed prices, according to the revised strategy.

The Romanian state controls 82% of Nuclearelectrica's shares through the Energy Ministry.

The project for building the third and fourth reactors at the Cernavoda nuclear power plant will be developed by EnergoNuclear, a company wholly owned by Nuclearelectrica.

(Photo: Adrea/ Dreamstime)

