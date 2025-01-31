nPerf 2024 barometer: Orange provides best mobile internet performances in Romania

A new market analysis by independent French company nPerf revealed a competitive landscape in the mobile technology sector in Romania. Orange continues to hold its position as the market leader, as its subscribers enjoyed the best mobile internet performances in 2024, including for 5G.

The barometer analyzed various factors, such as download and upload bitrates, latency, browsing performance, and streaming performance, covering the period January-December 2024.

According to the report, Orange leads Romania's mobile market with the best performance in key areas such as Download bitrate (131 Mbps) and Upload bitrate (27 Mbps), earning a total nPerf score of 97,351 points. The company also recorded a latency of roughly 32 ms, contributing to a superior user experience.

Meanwhile, Vodafone maintained a strong market presence, excelling in Browsing (71%) and Video Streaming (81%). However, its Download bitrate stands at 53 Mbps and Upload bitrate at 17 Mbps, securing a total nPerf score of 80,125 points.

Digi stands out in Video Streaming, with an impressive 83% rating, offering an optimal experience for users. The company posted a Download bitrate of 68 Mbps, Upload bitrate of 22 Mbps, and latency of 40 ms, resulting in a total nPerf score of 83,125 points.

Telekom, with a nPerf score of 74,171 points, achieved a Download bitrate of 55 Mbps and an Upload bitrate of 19 Mbps. However, its latency of 41 ms indicates room for improvement to better compete in the market, nPef said.

When it comes to 5G, the subscribers of Orange enjoyed the best performances in 2024. With a Download bitrate of roughly 264 Mbps, an Upload bitrate of just over 42 Mbps, and a latency of about 28 ms, the company got an overall score of 116,854 points.

Vodafone topped the list for best 5G web browsing performances, Digi and Vodafone for best 5G video streaming performances, Orange for fastest performances (Download), Digi for fastest performances (Upload), and Orange for 5G connections with the lowest latency.

The barometer is based on 31,402 tests conducted by users in real-world conditions through the nPerf app.

