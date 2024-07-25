Bucharest maintains global top 10 position for fastest fixed broadband internet

Romania’s capital, Bucharest, remains among the top ten global cities with the fastest broadband internet connections, with a median download speed of 251 Mbps and an upload speed of 190 Mbps.

According to Ookla’s Speedtest Global Index results in June 2024, Bucharest was seventh, behind Abu Dhabi, Valparaiso, Lyon, Shanghai, Beijing, and New York, but ahead of Dubai, Los Angeles, Tokyo, Barcelona, Paris, and London.

Romania also maintains a top position in the ranking of countries with the fastest broadband internet, sitting on 12th place, with a median speeds of 207 Mbps for download and 136 Mbps for upload. In Europe, Romania is fifth, after Iceland, France, Denmark and Spain.

Up until 2021, Romania was fifth in the global ranking of the fastest fixed broadband networks, but other countries made more progress in recent years.

In terms of mobile connections, Romania is only 38th in the global ranking, with a media download speed of 61.6 Mbps. The leaders, Qatar and the United Arab Emirates, boast mobile download speeds of over 300 Mbps.

Bucharest boasts an average mobile download speed of 93 Mbps and ranks 53rd among the cities included in the Ookla report.

Ookla’s H1 Connectivity Report for Romania shows that the median speed of both mobile and fixed internet connections in Romania increased in the first six months of 2024 compared with the second half of last year.

The evolution was supported by the rapid adoption of 5G, with connections tripling to 2.5 million in 2023 (according to local telecom regulator ANCOM), and by the wider deployment of fiber networks. According to Ookla’s speed test statistics, Orange had the fastest mobile and fixed internet networks in Romania in H1.

andrei@romania-insider.com

(Photo source: Baloon111/Dreamstime.com)