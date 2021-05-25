First Novotel Living hotel in Eastern Europe to open in northern Bucharest

Accor signed a management agreement with ASIC, a joint-venture between Ion Catutoiu, a developer acting in different industries, and Andrei Stanciu, the CEO of construction company Somet Group, for a Novotel Living hotel, the hospitality group announced.

The hotel is the first of its type to be opened in Eastern Europe, Accor said in a press release. It is scheduled to open in the third quarter of 2023, opposite Bucharest’s largest retail area, Băneasa Shopping City.

The Novotel Living brand is one of Accor’s Extended Stay brands, “which brings a co-living experience to the serviced apartment category.” The concept combines three types of stay: short, medium and long, to optimize the top line and the return for the investor, the company said.

The future hotel will have 150 units, different room types with a kitchenette and a flexible work area. The ground floor is designed as a “living social hub, to eat, drink, meet and socialize which will comprise of an open space with grab & go healthy food.” Other facilities include an all-day dining area, a cinema room, modular meeting space, a fitness room, a large parking and an external green area, for outdoor events.

(Photo courtesy of the company)

simona@romania-insider.com