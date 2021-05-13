Profile picture for user andreich
Andrei Chirileasa
Editor-in-Chief

andrei@romania-insider.com 

 

andreich
Submitted by andreich on Thu, 05/13/2021 - 14:05
Business

Accor opens new Mercure hotel in Medias, central Romania

13 May 2021
Mercure Medias Binderbubi Hotel and SPA has officially opened its doors for first guests, after major refurbishment. The facility joins Mercure family in Romania, which by the end of 2021 will include 9 hotels in 7 cities across the country.

The hotel offers 46 rooms and suites, restaurant with bar, SPA and pool with breath-taking landscape, on the Binderbubi hill. Binderbubi Hotel guests may enjoy savory dishes from the traditional and international cuisine, in a large panoramic view restaurant with glass rooftop. The hotel also has SPA, relaxation area with wet dry and bio sauna, a semi-olympic indoor heated pool and a gym. For business meetings and private events, the hotel offers two meeting rooms with a total capacity of 150 participants.

Mercure is a brand of French group Accor. It has an international network of more than 824 hotels in 62 countries.

editor@romania-insider.com

(Photo source: the company)

Normal
