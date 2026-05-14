North Bucharest Investments Named Agency of the Year in Romania at Imobiliare.ro Awards

News from Companies

North Bucharest Investments has been named Agency of the Year 2025 in Romania at the Imobiliare.ro Awards, one of the most relevant competitions dedicated to the real estate industry. The event took place at the Radisson Blu Hotel Bucharest, bringing together key market players — agencies, developers, and professionals actively shaping the evolution of the real estate sector.

This distinction reinforces North Bucharest Investments’ positioning as a benchmark for performance in a dynamic market, where meaningful results are built through consistency, clear standards, and strong execution. The award reflects not only the company’s achievements over the past year, but also its ability to translate market insights into sustainable, long-term outcomes.



Now in its 11th edition, the Imobiliare.ro Awards highlighted the industry’s top-performing companies and professionals within a competitive framework evaluated by two independent juries. Finalists were selected based on rigorous criteria, with winners announced during the May 13, 2026 ceremony, hosted by Oana Zamfir.



For North Bucharest Investments, this recognition marks the consolidation of a strategic direction grounded in operational discipline, clarity in decision-making, and a strong focus on measurable results. In a competitive landscape, the real differentiator lies in the ability to consistently deliver value to clients and partners while maintaining a high standard of professionalism.



Vlad Musteață, CEO & Founder, North Bucharest Investments:

“This award is, first and foremost, about the team — about how we’ve built a system where performance doesn’t rely on favorable circumstances, but on discipline, clarity, and well-defined standards. In this industry, the real difference is not made by transactions, but by the people behind them — how they think, how they collaborate, and how consistent they are in execution.

At North Bucharest Investments, we have continuously invested in our team: in mindset, in processes, and in each individual’s ability to perform at a high level, consistently. This award validates exactly that type of build. For us, it also sets a benchmark — it confirms we are on the right path, but more importantly, it challenges us to keep raising the standard, both internally and across the market.”

Through this distinction, North Bucharest Investments further strengthens its position as one of the leading players in Romania’s real estate market, actively contributing to the professionalization and maturation of the industry. The “Agency of the Year 2025” award thus becomes not only a recognition of performance, but also a benchmark for the company’s future evolution and for the market as a whole.



*This is a press release.