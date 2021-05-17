Profile picture for user sfodor
Owner of bicycle producer Pegas plans to revive vintage RO refrigerator brand

17 May 2021
IT distribution company Network One Distribution (NOD), owned by Iulian Stanciu, plans to bring back to the market the local refrigerator brand Fram, Profit.ro reported.

The decision is part of the company’s strategy to revive historic Romanian brands. NOD previously reintroduced the TV brand Diamant, now attached to smart TVs, and also acquired the bicycle producer Pegas.

“NOD has developed a strategy to revitalize historic Romanian brands, such as Diamant and Pegas. Fram is part of this initiative and the first step was to register the brand,” NOD representatives told Profit.ro.

The first Fram refrigerators were manufactured in 1961. They were available until 1979, when production was discontinued.

Iulian Stanciu is also the executive chairman of eMAG.ro, the biggest local online retailer.

