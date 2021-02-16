Profile picture for user andreich
Andrei Chirileasa
Editor-in-Chief

Andrei studied finance at the Bucharest Academy of Economic Studies and started his journalism career in 2004 with Ziarul Financiar, the leading financial newspaper in Romania, where he worked for ten years, the last six of which as editor of the capital markets section. He joined the Romania-Insider.com team in 2014 as editor and became Editor-in-Chief in 2016. He currently oversees the daily content published on Romania-Insider.com and likes to stay up to date with everything relevant in business, politics, and life in Romania. Andrei lives with his family in the countryside in Northern Romania, where he built their own house. In his free time, he studies horticulture and tends to his family’s garden. He enjoys foraging in the woods and long walks on the hills and valleys around his village. Email him for story ideas and interviews at [email protected] 

 

andreich
Submitted by andreich on Mon, 02/15/2021 - 08:19
Business

Head of biggest RO online retailer eMAG takes over troubled bicycle producer Pegas

15 February 2021
Facebook
Twitter
Google
Pinterest
Reddit
Email
LinkedIn

The founder of bicycle producer Atelierele Pegas, Andrei Botescu, and four other shareholders sold all their shares in the company to Network One Distribution (NOD), a vehicle fully controlled by Iulian Stanciu, the CEO of the biggest local online retailer - eMAG.ro.

NOD became the sole shareholder of the company for RON 433,033 (EUR 89,000), according to data consulted by Profit.ro.

NOD became a shareholder in Atelierele Pegas in 2015 when it took over from Botescu a 51.67% stake for EUR 202,588.

Botescu now sold his remaining 13.33% stake. The other shareholders who have sold to NOD are Ciprian Frunzeanu - 5%, Alexandru Manda - 3.335%, Adrian Teasa - 3.335%, and Alin Andrei - 5%.

 The Pegas bicycles were launched on the market in the early '70s, being produced at the weaponry factory in Zarnesti - "March 6", renamed Tohan Zarnesti.

In its heyday, the factory produced 30,000 bicycles a month. Andrei Botescu revived the brand by launching Atelierele Pegas in 2011.

In 2019, Atelierele Pegas had a turnover of RON 10.7 mln (over EUR 2 mln), down from RON 12.64 mln in 2018, while its loss rose by RON 7 mln to RON 16.1 mln. The company's debt increased from RON 19.7 mln to RON 23.1 mln, while receivables decreased to RON 2.7 mln, from RON 3.8 mln in 2018.

(Photo: Pegas Facebook Page)

[email protected]

Read next

Profile picture for user sfodor
Simona Fodor
Senior Editor

Simona joined the Romania Insider team in 2015, first working on our travel guide in English and, later, writing features and interviews for Romania-insider.com. She holds a BA in Romanian and English and an MA in American Studies from the University of Bucharest and started her journalism career in 2003.  Simona divides her time between her hometown Ploiești and Bucharest. While in Ploiești, she enjoys spending time with her family and taking long walks with the family dog. Going through an ever-expanding reading list and traveling, now replaced by travel literature and documentaries, are some of her favorite activities. You can get in touch with her for stories about arts, culture, and travel: [email protected] 

 

sfodor
Submitted by sfodor on Tue, 10/06/2020 - 17:18
09 October 2020
Profiles & Interviews
The village library that started in the street: How one man does his part for education in Romania
Normal
Profile picture for user andreich
Andrei Chirileasa
Editor-in-Chief

Andrei studied finance at the Bucharest Academy of Economic Studies and started his journalism career in 2004 with Ziarul Financiar, the leading financial newspaper in Romania, where he worked for ten years, the last six of which as editor of the capital markets section. He joined the Romania-Insider.com team in 2014 as editor and became Editor-in-Chief in 2016. He currently oversees the daily content published on Romania-Insider.com and likes to stay up to date with everything relevant in business, politics, and life in Romania. Andrei lives with his family in the countryside in Northern Romania, where he built their own house. In his free time, he studies horticulture and tends to his family’s garden. He enjoys foraging in the woods and long walks on the hills and valleys around his village. Email him for story ideas and interviews at [email protected] 

 

andreich
Submitted by andreich on Mon, 02/15/2021 - 08:19
Business

Head of biggest RO online retailer eMAG takes over troubled bicycle producer Pegas

15 February 2021
Facebook
Twitter
Google
Pinterest
Reddit
Email
LinkedIn

The founder of bicycle producer Atelierele Pegas, Andrei Botescu, and four other shareholders sold all their shares in the company to Network One Distribution (NOD), a vehicle fully controlled by Iulian Stanciu, the CEO of the biggest local online retailer - eMAG.ro.

NOD became the sole shareholder of the company for RON 433,033 (EUR 89,000), according to data consulted by Profit.ro.

NOD became a shareholder in Atelierele Pegas in 2015 when it took over from Botescu a 51.67% stake for EUR 202,588.

Botescu now sold his remaining 13.33% stake. The other shareholders who have sold to NOD are Ciprian Frunzeanu - 5%, Alexandru Manda - 3.335%, Adrian Teasa - 3.335%, and Alin Andrei - 5%.

 The Pegas bicycles were launched on the market in the early '70s, being produced at the weaponry factory in Zarnesti - "March 6", renamed Tohan Zarnesti.

In its heyday, the factory produced 30,000 bicycles a month. Andrei Botescu revived the brand by launching Atelierele Pegas in 2011.

In 2019, Atelierele Pegas had a turnover of RON 10.7 mln (over EUR 2 mln), down from RON 12.64 mln in 2018, while its loss rose by RON 7 mln to RON 16.1 mln. The company's debt increased from RON 19.7 mln to RON 23.1 mln, while receivables decreased to RON 2.7 mln, from RON 3.8 mln in 2018.

(Photo: Pegas Facebook Page)

[email protected]

Read next

Profile picture for user sfodor
Simona Fodor
Senior Editor

Simona joined the Romania Insider team in 2015, first working on our travel guide in English and, later, writing features and interviews for Romania-insider.com. She holds a BA in Romanian and English and an MA in American Studies from the University of Bucharest and started her journalism career in 2003.  Simona divides her time between her hometown Ploiești and Bucharest. While in Ploiești, she enjoys spending time with her family and taking long walks with the family dog. Going through an ever-expanding reading list and traveling, now replaced by travel literature and documentaries, are some of her favorite activities. You can get in touch with her for stories about arts, culture, and travel: [email protected] 

 

sfodor
Submitted by sfodor on Tue, 10/06/2020 - 17:18
09 October 2020
Profiles & Interviews
The village library that started in the street: How one man does his part for education in Romania
Normal
 

Romania Insider Free Newsletters

Subscribe now

Trending content

12 February 2021
RI +
Three international startups with Romanian co-founders that raised nine-digit investments
11 February 2021
Language
Saying ‘I love you’ in Romanian: Romantic phrases for Valentine’s Day (or any other day)
10 February 2021
Sports
Bucharest will host Atletico Madrid – Chelsea UEFA Champions League match
12 February 2021
Profiles & Interviews
A French writer living in Bucharest shares her take on Romania in recently-released book
12 February 2021
Profiles & Interviews
What I love about Romania - William Cunneen (US): The country is a unique blend of hyper technology and IT startups mixed with grandma's small farm and wood-fired stoves
11 February 2021
Profiles & Interviews
Murat Büyükerk, Arctic CEO: Romania is an excellent place to live and do business
04 February 2021
Capital markets
Romania’s OMV Petrom proposes same dividend as last year despite 64% profit drop
02 February 2021
Business
UiPath, a startup launched in Bucharest, reaches USD 35 bln valuation before listing