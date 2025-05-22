Romanian president-elect Nicușor Dan meets with European Parliament president Roberta Metsola

President-elect Nicușor Dan and the head of the European Parliament, Roberta Metsola, had an informal discussion on Wednesday, May 21. The latter is on a two-day visit to Romania during which she will be in Timișoara, at the invitation of mayor Dominic Fritz, to receive the "Timișoara for European Values" Award.

"I had an informal discussion with the president of the European Parliament. Romania needs all the support it can get in the upcoming period," Nicușor Dan said on X.

Dan and Roberta Metsola also talked immediately after the presidential elections. At that time, the two had a phone conversation, during which Metsola told the elected president that “it was moving to see all the European flags waving across the country.” The European official also said that “the Romanian people can count on Europe.”

After the meeting on Wednesday evening, Metsola also published a message on social media. “Together in Bucharest. Together for Europe. Together for Romania,” Metsola wrote, in both English and Romanian, alongside a photo in which she is shaking hands with Nicușor Dan.

In Timișoara, Roberta Metsola and Dominic Fritz will have a dialogue with 800 high school and university students about Europe and current challenges.

The award Metsola will receive is granted to international personalities who actively support the fundamental values of Europe. Roberta Metsola was recognized for "her strong leadership in times of crisis, her unconditional support for Ukraine and Moldova, and her continued efforts for Romania's accession to the Schengen Area."

The "Timișoara for European Values" Award also includes a monetary prize of EUR 30,000. This year, at the request of EP president Roberta Metsola, the monetary prize will not be collected and will instead be reallocated for the 2026 edition.

