EP president Roberta Metsola to receive Timișoara Award for European Values at May ceremony

Roberta Metsola, president of the European Parliament, has been named the 2025 laureate of the Timișoara Award for European Values, an honor established by the Municipality of Timișoara, western Romania. She will receive the award during a gala ceremony on May 22.

The jury, composed of prominent Romanian professionals from various fields, recognized Metsola for her strong leadership and clear vision of a united and resilient Europe, according to the official announcement. The selection highlights her role in mobilizing European support for Ukraine following the Russian invasion, backing both humanitarian and military assistance measures, as well as her continued advocacy for the European integration of Moldova and Ukraine.

The jury also praised Metsola's unwavering support for Romania’s Schengen accession, consistently stating that the country belongs in the EU’s free movement zone.

“I thank the president of the European Parliament for accepting Timișoara’s award. It’s a recognition of her firm stance in defending and promoting European values,” said Dominic Fritz, mayor of Timișoara and member of the award jury.

“She was among the first to rally European support when Russia invaded Ukraine and has fought for Romania’s rightful place in Schengen. She represents a new generation of European politicians who believe in the European project and rebuild public trust in democracy and institutions every day. We look forward to welcoming her in Timișoara to celebrate Europe together,” he added.

The Timișoara Award for European Values was created to honor internationally recognized figures who promote or defend European values within and beyond the EU, through determination, courage, and creativity. It comes with a EUR 30,000 prize.

The first recipient of the award was president Maia Sandu of Moldova, who attended the ceremony in Timișoara last year.

This year’s jury includes Iulia Motoc, judge at the International Criminal Court; Cristian Măcelaru, music director of the Orchestre National de France; Simona Miculescu, ambassador and president of the UNESCO General Conference; filmmaker Anca Miruna Lăzărescu; writer and literary critic Adriana Babeți; and mayor Dominic Fritz.

(Photo source: Facebook/Dominic Fritz)