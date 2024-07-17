Romanian Nicolae Stanciu’s goal against Ukraine ranked fourth-best at EURO 2024

The brilliant strike of Romania’s team captain Nicolae Stanciu in the EURO 2024 match against Ukraine was one of the best ten goals of the tournament, according to a ranking made by UEFA technical observers. The Romanian’s goal is at number 4 on the list after the strikes of Lamine Yamal, Jude Bellingham, and Xherdan Shaqiri.

Scored in the first half of the game, Stanciu’s goal set the tone for the rest of the match, which was Romania’s first and most spectacular in the group stage of EURO 2024. In the end, the Romanian football team triumphed over Ukraine with a decisive 3-0 victory.

UEFA had technical observers at every match in Germany, which analyzed proceedings from a coaching perspective and selected the Player of the Match for each game. At the end of the finals, they came together to decide the Team, Player, Young Player, and Goals of the Tournament.

The complete list of the best ten goals at EURO 2024 can be found here.

Another Romanian, forward Valentin Mihăilă, was also ranked fourth on the list of the fastest players at EURO 2024 before the semifinals.

With four goals scored in the group stage, Romania topped its EURO group for the first time this year. However, they left the football tournament on July 2 after losing to the Netherlands 0-3 in the round of 16 match. Still, the team's excellent performance at this year's championship earned it the nickname of Romania's "generation of soul."

Moreover, the message and photos posted on social media by the Romanian football team after their elimination from EURO 2024 have gone viral and have been featured praisingly by news outlets around the world. Before departing from Germany, the team left their locker room sparkling clean and a touching 'thank you' note to the organizers.

irina.marica@romania-insider.com

(Photo source: Inquam Photos / Stefan Constantin)