Romania fines BSOG for failure to sell mandatory share of offshore output at regulated price

Romania's energy market watchdog ANRE has once more fined Black Sea Oil and Gas (BSOG) and its partners in the Black Sea offshore perimeter Midia, which three years ago began extracting the first new gas from the Black Sea. The fine, equal to 3% of the companies' 2024 turnover, was issued for failing to sell the mandatory share of the gas they extract from the Midia perimeter for household consumption at the regulated price.

The fine was issued to the companies Black Sea Oil and Gas and its partners, PetroVentures and GasPlus Dacia, "because each of them, as a natural gas producer carrying out offshore extraction activities, did not fulfill its legal obligation to sell, during the period January-December 2024, the necessary quantities of natural gas resulting from current domestic production activity, at the regulated price of RON 150 (EUR 30) per MWh, respectively RON 120 (EUR 24) per MWh, established by the provisions of emergency ordinance OUG 27/2022. These companies have been repeatedly sanctioned since 2022, for the same act," ANRE showed, as reported by Economica.net.

BOSG was fined RON 37.1 million (EUR 7.4 million), PetroVentures RON 11.5 million, and GasPlus Dacia RON 5.8 million.

In this context, the head of the institution, George Niculescu, emphasized that these companies have been repeatedly sanctioned since 2022 for the same act.

In March 2022, the Romanian government imposed (OG 27) on Romanian gas producers to sell part of their production at a capped price, namely gas for household consumption and gas for the consumption of thermal energy producers delivered to the population. This gas had to be sold at a price of RON 150 per MWh (in the meantime reduced to RON 120), and ANRE was tasked with allocating to each producer the quantity of gas that must be sold at this price.

(Photo source: Blackseaog.com)