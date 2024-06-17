Romania score 3-0 victory against Ukraine in perfect start at EURO 2024

In a stunning display of skill and teamwork, Romania triumphed over Ukraine with a decisive 3-0 victory at the EURO 2024. The match, held in Munich, saw Romania's national team dominate from start to finish, delighting tens of thousands of their passionate supporters who maintained a fantastic atmosphere at the Allianz Arena throughout the match.

Romania opened the scoring in the 29th minute when team leader Nicolae Stanciu unleashed a brilliant strike from outside the box, placing the ball into the top corner beyond the reach of Ukraine's goalkeeper, Lunin. This goal set the tone for the rest of the match, with Romania displaying a high level of confidence and control.

Stanciu was also close to scoring one of the most beautiful goals in the tournament’s history, but the post denied him the goal after a perfectly executed corner.

The second half continued to favor the Romanian side. In the 53rd minute, Răzvan Marin doubled the lead with a powerful shot from 22 meters, which slipped under Lunin. Just four minutes later, Dennis Man showcased his dribbling skills in the penalty area before setting up Andrei Drăguş for the third goal, sealing Romania's victory.

Despite Ukraine's efforts to mount a comeback, including a close attempt that hit the post in injury time, Romania's defense remained steadfast. Goalkeeper Florin Niță and his backline ensured a clean sheet, contributing to a memorable start for Romania in Group E.

This victory was particularly special for Romania’s coach Edward Iordănescu, who celebrated his 46th birthday just a day before the match. The win places Romania in a strong position as they aim to progress to the knockout stages of the tournament and match the performance achieved by the “golden generation” of Gica Hagi at EURO 2000.

The win also highlighted the incredible support from Romanian fans, who outnumbered their Ukrainian counterparts and created a vibrant atmosphere in the stadium. This victory not only boosts the team's morale but also ignites hope and excitement among the supporters for the matches to come.

Romania's next challenge in Group E will be against tough opponents: Belgium (on June 22) and Slovakia (on June 26).

(Photo source: Echipa Nationala de Fotbal a Romaniei Facebook page)