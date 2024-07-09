Romanian forward ranked fourth among fastest players at EURO 2024 tournament

According to UEFA, Romanian forward Valentin Mihăilă is fourth on the list of the fastest players at EURO 2024 before the semifinals.

Mihăilă was clocked at a speed of 35.8 km/h during the Romania-Ukraine match of the tournament's group stage, which the former won 3-0.

The fastest player at EURO 2024 so far is Frenchman Kylian Mbappe (36.5 km/h), followed by Spaniard Ferran Torres (36 km/h) and Slovenian Benjamin Sesko (35.9 km/h). German Leroy Sane (35.8 km/h), with the same speed as Mihăilă, takes the fifth spot.

EURO 2024 has reached the semifinal stage, with the Spain-France match scheduled for Tuesday, July 9, and the Netherlands England match the next day.

With four goals scored in the group stage, Romania topped its EURO group for the first time this year. However, they left the football tournament on July 2 after losing to the Netherlands 0-3 in the round of 16 match. Still, the team's excellent performance at this year's championship earned it the nickname of Romania's "generation of soul."

Moreover, the message and photos posted on social media by the Romanian football team after their elimination from EURO 2024 have gone viral and have been featured praisingly by news outlets around the world. Before departing from Germany, the team left their locker room sparkling clean and a touching 'thank you' note to the organizers.

(Photo source: Inquam Photos | Stefan Constantin)