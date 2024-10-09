NGOs protest Romanian Constitutional Court's decision to invalidate presidential candidate

Several non-governmental organizations, including members of the "Citizen NGOs" Coalition, issued a joint statement protesting against the decision of the Constitutional Court to invalidate the presidential candidacy of far-right politician Diana Sosoaca, saying it calls into question the very essence of the democratic system in Romania.

"In a democratic country, the opposition must be defeated at the polls, not excluded from the competition by procedural means," the NGOs argue, as reported by Libertatea.

The NGOs also emphasized that the candidate excluded by the Constitutional Court, Diana Sosoaca, is not the only candidate who publicly expressed, at least once, anti-democratic and anti-European political opinions.

The Constitutional Court invoked such positions expressed by Sosoaca as grounds for invalidating her candidacy.

However, the signatories emphasized that they do not support Diana Sosoaca's public opinions. "On the contrary, we strongly condemn the statements of fascist origin made and the conspiracy theories that it promotes in the public space."

iulian@romania-insider.com

(Photo source: Inquam Photos/George Calin)