Romania Insider
Submitted by romaniainsider on Wed, 08/21/2019 - 08:23
Real Estate
Fitness club operator leases 2,100 sqm in office building in Timisoara
21 August 2019
Facebook
Twitter
Google
Pinterest
Reddit
Email
LinkedIn

Romanian fitness club operator Nextfit has leased 2,100 sqm in the Vox Technology Park office project in Timisoara for opening a new club.

This will be one of the largest fitness clubs in Timisoara. Nextfit will invest EUR 1.1 million in the space fit out and in purchasing equipment from Technogym, global leader on the fitness equipment segment that integrates technology.

“The Nextfit fitness club will strengthen the service offer of Vox Technology Park, which will benefit both those who work within the project and also those who live in the area, where over 1,500 apartments where delivered in the last years,” said Vlad Vela, general manager of Vox Property Group, the developer of office project Vox Technology Park.

In addition to the new fitness club, new service spaces will become available in Vox Technology Park in the immediate period, from new commercial spaces, beauty and financial services (Patria Bank).

Vox Technology Park has a leasable area of 26,600 sqm and was delivered after an investment of EUR 30 million.

[email protected]

(Photo source: the company)

Read next
Comments
Normal
Romania Insider
Submitted by romaniainsider on Wed, 08/21/2019 - 08:23
Real Estate
Fitness club operator leases 2,100 sqm in office building in Timisoara
21 August 2019
Facebook
Twitter
Google
Pinterest
Reddit
Email
LinkedIn

Romanian fitness club operator Nextfit has leased 2,100 sqm in the Vox Technology Park office project in Timisoara for opening a new club.

This will be one of the largest fitness clubs in Timisoara. Nextfit will invest EUR 1.1 million in the space fit out and in purchasing equipment from Technogym, global leader on the fitness equipment segment that integrates technology.

“The Nextfit fitness club will strengthen the service offer of Vox Technology Park, which will benefit both those who work within the project and also those who live in the area, where over 1,500 apartments where delivered in the last years,” said Vlad Vela, general manager of Vox Property Group, the developer of office project Vox Technology Park.

In addition to the new fitness club, new service spaces will become available in Vox Technology Park in the immediate period, from new commercial spaces, beauty and financial services (Patria Bank).

Vox Technology Park has a leasable area of 26,600 sqm and was delivered after an investment of EUR 30 million.

[email protected]

(Photo source: the company)

Read next
Comments
Normal

Romania Insider Free Newsletter

Subscribe now

Trending content

21 August 2019
Politics
Presidents of U.S. and Romania issue joint statement on future bilateral relations
15 August 2019
Entertainment
Metallica donates for children’s hospital in Bucharest, sings Romanian song
09 August 2019
Business
Oracle Romania CEO officially investigated for bribe taking
07 August 2019
Business
Update: Oracle Romania CEO, reportedly targeted by corruption investigation
07 August 2019
Politics
Romanian President Iohannis to meet US President Trump on August 20
05 August 2019
Social
Caracal case: Romanian investigators find first victim’s remains in the woods
05 August 2019
Social
Caracal case: Romanian authorities confirm the murder of 15-year old missing girl
02 August 2019
Politics
Romanian education minister dismissed after controversial remark related to kidnapping case

Get in Touch with Us

Pick your newsletters!

Want to be up to speed with what's happening in Romania? Sign up for the free newsletters of your choice.

Subscribe
Close
40