Fitness club operator leases 2,100 sqm in office building in Timisoara

Romanian fitness club operator Nextfit has leased 2,100 sqm in the Vox Technology Park office project in Timisoara for opening a new club.

This will be one of the largest fitness clubs in Timisoara. Nextfit will invest EUR 1.1 million in the space fit out and in purchasing equipment from Technogym, global leader on the fitness equipment segment that integrates technology.

“The Nextfit fitness club will strengthen the service offer of Vox Technology Park, which will benefit both those who work within the project and also those who live in the area, where over 1,500 apartments where delivered in the last years,” said Vlad Vela, general manager of Vox Property Group, the developer of office project Vox Technology Park.

In addition to the new fitness club, new service spaces will become available in Vox Technology Park in the immediate period, from new commercial spaces, beauty and financial services (Patria Bank).

Vox Technology Park has a leasable area of 26,600 sqm and was delivered after an investment of EUR 30 million.

(Photo source: the company)