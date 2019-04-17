Vox Property Group develops smart residential complex in Timisoara

All dwellings in the Vox Vertical Village residential project, to be delivered in Timişoara at the end of 2019, will be equipped with state-of-the-art smart home systems, priced at between EUR 4,000 and EUR 10,000.

The developer expects the facility will provide them with a key advantage on the upper market segment. Some 20% of the project has already been sold whereas work on the building has reached the second floor.

The project will bring together 120 housing units in a 10-level building, with a EUR 14 million investment. The investment in smart home systems is about EUR 600,000.

“The price remains the main decision maker on the residential market, but on the upper middle segment and premium segment, there is already a whole range of differentiators, such as the concept of the project or the degree of technology of the dwelling. We are approaching 2020, almost everything is just a click away, and the housing facilities need to keep pace,” said Vlad Vela, general manager of Vox Property Group, the developer of the project.

(Photo source: the company)