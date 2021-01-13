Profile picture for user andreich
Andrei Chirileasa
Editor-in-Chief

Andrei studied finance at the Bucharest Academy of Economic Studies and started his journalism career in 2004 with Ziarul Financiar, the leading financial newspaper in Romania, where he worked for ten years, the last six of which as editor of the capital markets section. He joined the Romania-Insider.com team in 2014 as editor and became Editor-in-Chief in 2016. He currently oversees the daily content published on Romania-Insider.com and likes to stay up to date with everything relevant in business, politics, and life in Romania. Andrei lives with his family in the countryside in Northern Romania, where he built their own house. In his free time, he studies horticulture and tends to his family’s garden. He enjoys foraging in the woods and long walks on the hills and valleys around his village. Email him for story ideas and interviews at [email protected] 

 

andreich
Submitted by andreich on Wed, 01/13/2021 - 08:26
Real Estate

Volume of newly leased office space in Romania drops 2.35 times in 2020

13 January 2021
Facebook
Twitter
Google
Pinterest
Reddit
Email
LinkedIn

The total volume of office spaces traded in Romania last year dropped by 36% compared to 2019, to 300,000 sqm, according to the real estate consultancy firm JLL.

Furthermore, the volume of office space traded in new deals (new demand) plunged by 2.35 times to only 120,000 sqm.

The plunge seems steep, but the absolute value is outstanding for a year when the offices stayed closed most of the time.

The rest of the contracts up to 300,000 sqm are renewals, renegotiations, and relocations.

"Almost 120,000 square meters of office space (the new demand) corresponds to at least 12,000 new employees. It is less than in 2019, yet it is encouraging to see companies that have continued to expand and create new jobs despite the uncertainties and changes that appeared on the labor market in 2020," said Marius Scuta, Head of Office Department and Tenant Representation JLL Romania.

[email protected]

(Photo source: Dreamstime.com)

Read next

Profile picture for user andreich
Andrei Chirileasa
Editor-in-Chief

Andrei studied finance at the Bucharest Academy of Economic Studies and started his journalism career in 2004 with Ziarul Financiar, the leading financial newspaper in Romania, where he worked for ten years, the last six of which as editor of the capital markets section. He joined the Romania-Insider.com team in 2014 as editor and became Editor-in-Chief in 2016. He currently oversees the daily content published on Romania-Insider.com and likes to stay up to date with everything relevant in business, politics, and life in Romania. Andrei lives with his family in the countryside in Northern Romania, where he built their own house. In his free time, he studies horticulture and tends to his family’s garden. He enjoys foraging in the woods and long walks on the hills and valleys around his village. Email him for story ideas and interviews at [email protected] 

 

andreich
Submitted by andreich on Mon, 12/14/2020 - 09:56
14 December 2020
Real Estate
Skanska sells two office buildings in Bucharest to S IMMO for EUR 97 mln
Normal
Profile picture for user andreich
Andrei Chirileasa
Editor-in-Chief

Andrei studied finance at the Bucharest Academy of Economic Studies and started his journalism career in 2004 with Ziarul Financiar, the leading financial newspaper in Romania, where he worked for ten years, the last six of which as editor of the capital markets section. He joined the Romania-Insider.com team in 2014 as editor and became Editor-in-Chief in 2016. He currently oversees the daily content published on Romania-Insider.com and likes to stay up to date with everything relevant in business, politics, and life in Romania. Andrei lives with his family in the countryside in Northern Romania, where he built their own house. In his free time, he studies horticulture and tends to his family’s garden. He enjoys foraging in the woods and long walks on the hills and valleys around his village. Email him for story ideas and interviews at [email protected] 

 

andreich
Submitted by andreich on Wed, 01/13/2021 - 08:26
Real Estate

Volume of newly leased office space in Romania drops 2.35 times in 2020

13 January 2021
Facebook
Twitter
Google
Pinterest
Reddit
Email
LinkedIn

The total volume of office spaces traded in Romania last year dropped by 36% compared to 2019, to 300,000 sqm, according to the real estate consultancy firm JLL.

Furthermore, the volume of office space traded in new deals (new demand) plunged by 2.35 times to only 120,000 sqm.

The plunge seems steep, but the absolute value is outstanding for a year when the offices stayed closed most of the time.

The rest of the contracts up to 300,000 sqm are renewals, renegotiations, and relocations.

"Almost 120,000 square meters of office space (the new demand) corresponds to at least 12,000 new employees. It is less than in 2019, yet it is encouraging to see companies that have continued to expand and create new jobs despite the uncertainties and changes that appeared on the labor market in 2020," said Marius Scuta, Head of Office Department and Tenant Representation JLL Romania.

[email protected]

(Photo source: Dreamstime.com)

Read next

Profile picture for user andreich
Andrei Chirileasa
Editor-in-Chief

Andrei studied finance at the Bucharest Academy of Economic Studies and started his journalism career in 2004 with Ziarul Financiar, the leading financial newspaper in Romania, where he worked for ten years, the last six of which as editor of the capital markets section. He joined the Romania-Insider.com team in 2014 as editor and became Editor-in-Chief in 2016. He currently oversees the daily content published on Romania-Insider.com and likes to stay up to date with everything relevant in business, politics, and life in Romania. Andrei lives with his family in the countryside in Northern Romania, where he built their own house. In his free time, he studies horticulture and tends to his family’s garden. He enjoys foraging in the woods and long walks on the hills and valleys around his village. Email him for story ideas and interviews at [email protected] 

 

andreich
Submitted by andreich on Mon, 12/14/2020 - 09:56
14 December 2020
Real Estate
Skanska sells two office buildings in Bucharest to S IMMO for EUR 97 mln
Normal
 

Romania Insider Free Newsletters

Subscribe now

Trending content

08 January 2021
Profiles & Interviews
Expat in Romania - Janine Holenstein (Swiss): Romania brought diversity, ingenuity, new friends to my life
06 January 2021
Events
Romania calendar: Top events to look forward to in 2021 - music, sports & more
05 January 2021
Capital markets
Two Romanian companies managed to double investors' money in a challenging year for the local stock market
04 January 2021
Social
Romanian public television’s New Year’s Eve special sparks scandal
30 December 2020
Business
Romania's new Government announces first economic measures
29 December 2020
Politics
Romania’s president promises more help for Moldova, including 200,000 doses of anti-COVID vaccine
29 December 2020
Business
German group DKV takes over Romanian independent fuel supplier Smart Diesel
29 December 2020
Business
Romania's biggest online retailer will pay EUR 6.7 mln fine for abuse of dominant position