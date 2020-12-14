Profile picture for user andreich
Andrei Chirileasa
Editor-in-Chief

Andrei studied finance at the Bucharest Academy of Economic Studies and started his journalism career in 2004 with Ziarul Financiar, the leading financial newspaper in Romania, where he worked for ten years, the last six of which as editor of the capital markets section. He joined the Romania-Insider.com team in 2014 as editor and became Editor-in-Chief in 2016. He currently oversees the daily content published on Romania-Insider.com and likes to stay up to date with everything relevant in business, politics, and life in Romania. Andrei lives with his family in the countryside in Northern Romania, where he built their own house. In his free time, he studies horticulture and tends to his family’s garden. He enjoys foraging in the woods and long walks on the hills and valleys around his village. Email him for story ideas and interviews at [email protected] 

 

Real Estate

Skanska sells two office buildings in Bucharest to S IMMO for EUR 97 mln

14 December 2020
Swedish construction group Skanska has sold the Campus 6.2 and 6.3 office buildings in Bucharest to Austrian real estate company S IMMO. The value of the transaction is EUR 97 million, making it the biggest sale carried out by Skanska in Romania.

Campus 6.2 and 6.3 represent the second phase of the Campus 6 office complex, located in the Central-West area of Bucharest. The two buildings have a rentable area of nearly 38,000 sqm and 463 parking spaces. Currently, 99% of the buildings are leased by companies such as Microsoft and Société Générale European Business Services.

This is the fifth sale that Skanska Romania has made in nine years of existence on the local market. In 2018, Skanska sold the project’s first building, Campus 6.1, to the Austrian group CA Immo for EUR 53 mln. The Swedish group started talks with S IMMO for the sale of the other two buildings before the pandemic.

“The sale of the two buildings is a very special one. It is one of the largest transactions in Romania, in the global context in which we still find ourselves, the largest transaction for Skanska, on the local market and the first concluded with S IMMO AG, by Skanska, globally. We always focus on building long-term partnerships, and in the case of Campus 6.2 and 6.3 we started this series together with Microsoft and Société Générale European Business Services and we continue now with S IMMO AG,” said Aurelia Luca, Executive Vice-President of Operations in Romania for the commercial development division of Skanska in the CEE.

“Campus 6.2 and 6.3 are a first-class addition to our portfolio in Bucharest. We are absolutely convinced that the office market in the Romanian capital will continue to grow strongly following a slight, pandemic-related stagnation. Once completed, the two properties will add long-term value to S IMMO’s CEE portfolio and will deliver positive contributions to earnings,” said Friedrich Wachernig, member of S IMMO AG’s Management Board, expressing his satisfaction with the acquisitions.

During the sale process, Skanska was assisted by PeliPartners and Jones Lang LaSalle.

[email protected]

(Photo source: courtesy of the company)

