Two new Popeyes restaurants to open in Bucharest this summer

American fast food chain Popeyes plans to expand its network in Bucharest this year, with two new openings already announced for summer. The brand opened its first restaurant in Băneasa Shopping City, in northern Bucharest, in April.

A second Popeyes restaurant is scheduled to open on July 30 in ParkLake Shopping Center, in the eastern part of the capital. Then, in August, the fast food chain will open a new unit in AFI Cotroceni, in western Bucharest.

The company said it continues to expand to cover "strategic areas of the capital."

"We look forward to coming even closer to each community with new openings, and in the next period the expansion plan will be very alert, and will not only serve more Popeyes fans but also generate hundreds of jobs with a positive impact on the local market," said Mihaela Lungu, Chief Marketing Officer, Popeyes Romania.

Popeyes opened its doors for the first time in New Orleans on June 12, 1972. Since then, it has grown to be one of the world's largest chains of fried chicken fast food, with over 3,700 restaurants globally.

(Photo source: Jerome Cid/Dreamstime.com)