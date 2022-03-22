First Popeyes restaurant in the country to open in Bucharest next month

A first restaurant under the brand of the U.S. fast-food chain Popeyes will open on April 9 in Băneasa Shopping City, in northern Bucharest.

Multi-brand restaurant group Sterling Cruise operates the restaurant. The expansion plans for the brand cover the opening of 90 restaurants over the next ten years, the company said.

Founded in 1972 in New Orleans, Popeyes is one of the largest fast-food chains in the world. It is present in more than 25 countries.

Sterling Cruise is a multi-brand restaurant group established in 2014 that currently operates close to 40 restaurants throughout Romania. Its brand portfolio includes names such as Salad Box, Taksim, and Pep & Pepper.

(Photo: J erome Cid/ Dreamstime)

