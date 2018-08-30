New price monitor in Romania will include information about 1 million products

Romania’s Competition Council has finalized the tender book and will launch the public tender for purchasing the technology for its new price monitor app this week, the institution’s president Bogdan Chiritoiu told Agerpres.

The price comparison tool will include information about 1 million food products and fuels. The new platform will expand the current price monitor for food products, which the Competition Council launched in 2016, and will add a price comparison tool for car fuel.

The competition watchdog says the pilot project has been a success and aims to expand the price comparison tool nationwide and include all food products and beverages sold by big retail networks in Romania.

The tool is aimed at helping consumers with their weekly food shopping and increase the competition pressure on big retail chains. The fuel price comparison tool aims to do the same for fuel distributors. It will include the prices for all types of fuel sold by OMV, Petrom, Rompetrol, Mol, Lukoil, Socar and Gazprom fuel stations throughout Romania.

The estimated price for the new platform is RON 1.7 million (EUR 365,000).

