Darryl Nirenberg, a veteran US lobbyist and diplomat, was officially nominated by president Donald Trump for the position of ambassador to Romania on Wednesday, June 18.

American President Donald Trump declared back in May that Darryl Nirenberg would be the new US ambassador to Bucharest, saying that he has 40 years of experience and will continue to support US interests in Bucharest.

"I’m pleased to announce that Darryl Nirenberg will be the next United States ambassador to Romania," Donald Trump said on May 21 on the social network Truth Social.

“Darryl has 40 years of experience in foreign policy, including as an advisor to the Senate Foreign Relations Committee. A proud graduate of Colgate University and the George Washington University School of Law, Darryl has been and will continue to be a tireless supporter of my America First agenda. He will help us strengthen our ties with Romania, support our military partnership, promote and defend America’s economic and security interests abroad,” the American president also stated.

The last US ambassador to Romania, Kathleen Kavalec, was named by president Joe Biden and was sworn in on December 20, 2022. She retired in May 2025.

