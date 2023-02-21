Sibiu International Airport: Two new direct charter flights to Greece, Tunisia this summer

Two new direct charter flights to Crete Heraklion (Greece) and Monastir (Tunisia) will be operated starting this summer from the international airport of Sibiu, Romania. According to the official press release, they will be available from June to September.

Representatives of the Sibiu International Airport said on Monday, February 20, that charter flights to traditional holiday destinations will be resumed this summer, to Antalya (Turkey) and Hurghada (Egypt), News.ro reported. At the same time, Skiathos (Greece) returns for the second year in the network of holiday destinations available from Sibiu.

In addition, direct flights will be available from Sibiu to two new holiday destinations: Crete Heraklion (Greece) and Monastir (Tunisia).

Flights to Antalya will be operated five times a week between May and October 2023, those to Crete Heraklion twice a week from June to September, and to Hurghada three times a week between March and November. In addition, from June to September, passengers can fly from Sibiu to Monastir on Tuesdays and to Skiathos on Saturdays.

irina.marica@romania-insider.com

(Photo source: Ovidiu Dugulan | Dreamstime.com)