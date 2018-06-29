Music festival at the Romanian seaside expects public of over 250,000

Over 250,000 people are expected this year at Neversea, the largest festival taking place at the Romanian seaside, in Constanta, between July 5 and July 8. Last year, over 153,000 people attended the event.

The festival is organized by the same team in charge with Untold, another major music festival in the country, taking place in Cluj-Napoca.

At this year’s edition, Neversea has lined up The Script, Armin van Buuren, Aloe Blacc, Axwell&Ingrosso, Hardwell, John Newman, Steve Angello, and Steve Aoki, among others.

Festival goers can do part of the event check in online, thus saving some time when entering the site, the organizers announced. This can be done through the Neversea app or at neversea.com.

The online check-in also allows participants to credit their festival wristbands with various sums of money. On site, 50 points for crediting the festival wristbands will be available.

