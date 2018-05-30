Tickets for major festival at the Romanian seaside go on sale

The one-day tickets for the Neversea festival, held at the Romanian seaside between July 5 and July 8, went on sale on May 29.

Tickets currently have a promotional price of RON 225 (EUR 48) plus taxes for the days of July 5 and July 6, while the final price will be of RON 250 (EUR 53) plus taxes. For July 7 and July 8, tickets currently cost RON 250 plus taxes, while the final price will be RON 275 (EUR 59) plus taxes. All ticket options can be checked here.

At the same time, the organizers of the festival have announced the partial program of the event. It is available here.

Script, Scooter, John Newman, Armin Van Buuren, Hardwell, Alan Walker, Steve Angello, Jonas Blue, Steve Aoki, Redfoo, Nina Kraviz, Pendulum and Jamie Jones are among the artists who will perform at Neversea this year.

Blood donors get free tickets to Romanian music festivals

Summer events at the Romanian seaside in 2018

[email protected]