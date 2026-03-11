Romanian group Netopia sells SMS messaging business to Norway-based Link Mobility

Netopia Group has sold Web2SMS, its SMS messaging business, to Norway-based communications platform as a service (CPaaS) provider Link Mobility.

The transaction values Web2SMS at an enterprise value of EUR 4.0 million and is expected to close in Q2 2026, subject to regulatory approvals and customary closing conditions, the company announced.

The deal allows Netopia to focus its resources on its payment services, while Web2SMS will gain access to a wider European footprint, enabling the platform to scale its enterprise offering and expand beyond the Romanian market.

Established in 2004 by founders Antonio Eram and Felix Crișan, Web2SMS has served more than 10,000 merchants and delivered over 3 billion SMS messages through connections with all major GSM operators.

Link Mobility, which is listed on the Oslo Stock Exchange, has more than 65,000 active customer accounts globally and exchanges more than 23 billion messages a year.

“This acquisition marks an important step in our growth strategy in Romania, strengthening our local presence and enabling us to deliver even greater value and innovation to our customers across the region,” Thomas Berge, CEO of Link, said.

“Over the past two decades, we have built a trusted messaging platform in Romania. Joining a leading European CPaaS organization provides the scale and resources needed to take this business to the next stage of development, to expand its capabilities and pursue new milestones within the enterprise communications sector. This marks a very important step for Netopia Group to strengthen the focus on our payment services,” Antonio Eram, founder of Web2SMS, said.

Netopia Group includes Netopia Payments, mobilPay Wallet, and Kartela. Netopia Payments serves more than 25,000 merchants in the country.

In 2023, private equity firm Innova Capital acquired the majority stake in Netopia Group. The investment was funded in part by the European Investment Fund (EIF) under the InvestEU program and by the European Union under the NextGenerationEU program with the financial backing of the Government of Romania under the National Recovery and Resilience Plan.

(Photo: Alexandersikov | Dreamstime.com)

simona@romania-insider.com