Most watched Netflix shows in Romania in 2017

Launched in Romania in early-2016, Netflix has become quite popular among Romanians who like to spend their free time watching movies and TV series. For example, a Romanian subscriber watched War of the Worlds, an American science fiction thriller film starring Tom Cruise and Dakota Fanning, 179 times in 2017.

Romanians’ favorite TV series this year included The OA and The Mist, but they also watched comedies such as You Me Her, Friends from College or Big Mouth, according to data released by Netflix.

The shows the Romanians devoured in 2017 (watched more than two hours a day):

Suburra: Blood on Rome The Keepers The OA 13 Reasons Why Marvel’s Iron Fist Cable Girls The Mist Fauda Santa Clarita Diet El Chapo

The shows the Romanians savored in 2017 (watched less than two hours per day):

Big Mouth Neo Yokio The Crown Friends from College White Gold Dear White People Disjointed You Me Her Frontier

Meanwhile, Stranger Things 2 was the show the Romanians watched the fastest this year. Thus, it was no coincidence that the day with the highest streaming was October 29, meaning the weekend in which the new season was released.

Globally, Netflix subscribers watched over 140 million hours of series, movies, documentaries or stand-up comedy shows per day, which is the equivalent to about 1 billion hours a week.

Netflix launched a fully localized version of its service in Romania in May this year, with thousands of hours of TV shows and films subtitled and dubbed in Romanian.

Irina Marica, [email protected]

(photo source: Wikipedia; photo by Brian Cantoni)