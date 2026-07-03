Frasers Group completes acquisition of Hervis stores in Romania and Hungary

UK-based retailer Frasers Group completed the acquisition of Hervis' sporting goods retail operations in Romania and Hungary, expanding its presence in Central and Eastern Europe. The transaction, finalized in June after receiving the required regulatory approvals, includes 78 stores, of which 49 are in Romania and 29 in Hungary.

The acquisition strengthens Frasers Group's regional sports retail business and complements its existing portfolio, which includes the Sports Direct brand, whose presence in Romania has expanded significantly over the past year.

Law firm CMS advised Frasers Group on all legal aspects of the transaction in both countries, including multi-jurisdictional due diligence covering all 78 retail locations, transaction structuring, negotiation and signing of the acquisition documents, as well as regulatory and competition matters.

“This transaction sends a strong signal of confidence in the retail markets in Romania and Central and Eastern Europe and demonstrates how real estate, leasing, and operational elements can be strategically integrated to accelerate expansion across multiple jurisdictions," said Roxana Frătilă, partner and head of the Real Estate & Construction practice at CMS Romania.

Mircea Moraru, senior counsel in CMS Romania's Corporate/M&A team, said the transaction involved multiple asset types and required close coordination across jurisdictions.

According to business daily Ziarul Financiar, the Hervis stores acquired by Frasers Group are expected to be rebranded as Sports Direct.

Hervis entered the Romanian market in 2007 and became one of the country's largest sporting goods retailers. According to financial data cited by Ziarul Financiar, the company reported revenue of RON 293.2 million in 2025, down 14.4% from the previous year, while its net loss widened to nearly RON 63 million from RON 37.5 million in 2024.

irina.marica@romania-insider.com

(Photo source: Facebook/Hervis Sports Romania)