The prime minister of Moldova, Alexandru Munteanu, announced his resignation on Friday, July 3, following a meeting with president Maia Sandu, according to NewsMaker. During his speech, the official said he could no longer carry out his mandate in line with his principles and convictions.

The resignation is seen as a setback for president Maia Sandu and the Party of Action and Solidarity (PAS), the pro-European ruling party.

Munteanu, aged 62, was appointed following the September 2025 parliamentary elections, in which PAS decisively defeated a pro-Russian rival and secured a new mandate to continue Moldova’s EU accession process.

Before becoming prime minister, Munteanu worked outside Moldova for about 20 years, including for the World Bank.

Reacting to the announcement, president Maia Sandu said she had expected more firmness in the decisions Alexandru Munteanu should have taken. “The speculations that he wanted to fight abuses but was not given a free hand are false. He chose to leave. Reforms are difficult, but Mr. Munteanu is a good man. I expected more involvement, more decisions, and more openness to listening to people,” she said.

Sandu noted that the forthcoming consultations should result in a government that pursues Moldova’s objective of becoming part of the EU. “There were no contradictions between me and Mr. Munteanu. Both he and I have worked and are working with honesty and integrity,” she said.

The resignation comes shortly after an investigation by Ziarul de Gardă, published on June 18, looking into the state-owned enterprise MoldATSA, the body charged with air traffic safety in the Republic of Moldova.

The investigation revealed that the former director of the institution, Dumitru Vangheli, allegedly included false information in his CV about his studies and professional experience. According to the investigation, he claimed to have obtained a pilot’s license at one of the largest private pilot academies in Canada and to have worked for two years as a pilot at Air Canada, information that does not correspond to reality. Following the investigation, the Public Property Agency announced the dismissal of Dumitru Vangheli, effective June 22.

Another investigation by RISE Moldova showed that Anastasia Taburceanu, a cousin of president Maia Sandu, was paid over MLD 1 million (EUR 50,000) in less than a year of activity as MoldATSA spokesperson. According to the investigation, in 2026 her monthly remuneration exceeded MLD 120,000 (EUR 6,000), about eight times higher than the average salary in the economy and almost four times higher than president Maia Sandu’s salary.

Taburceanu recently announced her resignation and assured that she will return the financial bonuses she received.

Following the revelations, on July 1, president Maia Sandu announced a “general cleanup” in state institutions. She said that irregularities at the state enterprise and other similar cases are incompatible with the values she promotes and announced a series of measures, including reviewing the method of appointing key positions, introducing mandatory SIS and CNA approvals for such appointments, reassessing the boards of state-owned enterprises, and regulating the remuneration of their members.

PAS, Sandu's party, announced a series of dismissals and resignations following the scandal. The party also publicly apologized to the Moldovan people for the poor handling of MoldATSA.

radu@romania-insider.com

(Photo source: Alexandru Munteanu on Facebook)