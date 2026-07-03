Romania’s UNTOLD ranked world's third-best festival for third consecutive year by DJ Mag

Romania's UNTOLD has been ranked the world's third-best music festival for the third consecutive year in DJ Mag's Top 100 Festivals ranking. The Cluj-Napoca event retained its position behind Belgium's Tomorrowland and the United States' EDC Las Vegas in the annual global poll.

The ranking, published by British music magazine DJ Mag, is based entirely on public votes and is considered one of the leading international rankings dedicated to the festival industry.

UNTOLD placed ahead of major international events including Ultra Music Festival (4th), Creamfields (7th), Glastonbury (9th), Coachella (12th), and Sziget (18th).

The Romanian festival will hold its 11th edition this year between August 6 and 9. The organizers announced a lineup featuring Sting, Lewis Capaldi, Zara Larsson, The Chainsmokers, Flo Rida, Swae Lee, Kygo, Martin Garrix, Carl Cox, Solomun, Holy Priest and Sara Landry, among others.

According to the organizers, more than 470,000 people attended the 2025 edition of UNTOLD.

The UNTOLD Universe group's other festivals also featured in DJ Mag's ranking. Kapital, the Bucharest festival launched in 2025, debuted at 33rd place after its first edition, while UNTOLD Dubai ranked 68th following its second edition, which attracted more than 190,000 attendees.

Earlier, Romanian entertainment group UNTOLD announced the opening of its first public investment round through the SeedBlink platform as it accelerates its international expansion plans, with Colombia confirmed as its next festival destination after Dubai. The company said it aims to build a global network of festivals and entertainment projects over the next five years and become one of the world's leading live entertainment groups.

UNTOLD representatives said the group plans to expand into Latin America by launching a new festival in Colombia in 2027. At the same time, it is holding advanced discussions on projects in Brazil, as well as in other strategic markets including the United States, Canada, Japan, China, India, South Korea, Egypt, Spain, and Greece.

Through the SeedBlink campaign, UNTOLD is inviting individual investors and festival supporters to take part in the company's growth. The first investment round will open on July 8 and will be available exclusively to people who register in advance through the company's dedicated investment platform.

irina.marica@romania-insider.com

(Photo source: Untold organizers)