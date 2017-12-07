Google has released the list of the most popular YouTube videos in Romania in 2017, which includes videos of YouTube content creators that went viral and the most watched music videos.

However, regardless of the type of content, the indisputable star in Romania was Despacito, the famous song by Puerto Rican singer Luis Fonsi featuring Puerto Rican rapper Daddy Yankee. Both in the original and cover versions.

In the non-music category, the list of most popular videos in Romania this year is topped by a funny cover of Despacito made by the local group of comedians called Noaptea Tarziu. A stand-up comedy gig from the local TV show iUmor ranks second, followed by Vlad Munteanu’s disstrack.

The original version of Despacito tops the most popular music videos in Romania in 2017, followed by hits by local singer and songwriter Smiley and popular artist INNA. Despacito was also the most watched video worldwide.

Here’s the full top ten music videos in Romania in 2017:

1. Luis Fonsi – Despacito ft. Daddy Yankee

2. Smiley – De unde vii la ora asta? (Official video)

3. INNA – Ruleta (feat. Erik) | Official Music Video

4. Ed Sheeran – Shape of You [Official Video]

5. Liviu Teodorescu & Dorian Popa feat. Laura Giurcanu – Fanele

6. Delia & Macanache – Ramai cu bine (Official Video)

7. Jason Derulo – Swalla (feat. Nicki Minaj & Ty Dolla $ign) (Official Music Video)

8. ANTONIA – Iubirea Mea | Videoclip Oficial

9. Fly Project – Get Wet (Official Video) by FLY RECORDS

10. Andra – Mi-ai Luat Mintile (feat. Pacha Man) (Official Video)

YouTube Rewind 2016: Who are this year’s most popular performers in Romania?

Irina Marica, [email protected]