Romanian cities facing hotter summers as heatwaves intensify each decade, experts say

Romania is increasingly feeling the effects of heatwaves, and periods of extreme heat are becoming longer, according to an analysis published by the Scientific Advisory Council on Climate Change on Thursday, July 2.

Between June 29 and July 1, 2026, Romania and Europe as a continent battled extreme temperatures of up to 41°C. Summers in the country are becoming increasingly hard to bear, a trend that was confirmed in the past few years.

During the summer of 2024, 63 of the 92 days (68% of the entire summer) were impacted by heatwaves, and more than 600 additional deaths associated with extreme temperatures were recorded in July and August. In 2025, severe heatwave episodes began as early as June, and temperatures exceeded 40°C in the southern and western parts of the country.

Cities are bearing the brunt of the heat. The average annual temperature, calculated for all county capital cities, has increased steadily from one decade to the next. Until the 1980s, it did not exceed 10°C, but it reached more than 11°C during the 2011-2020 decade and exceeded 12°C during the 2021-2024 period.

"The rate of warming varies between cities, but remains high in all cases. Craiova records the largest increase per decade (+0.57°C), followed by Galați (+0.55°C), Iași (+0.54°C), Brașov (+0.50°C), and Bucharest (+0.49°C). The lowest values are recorded in Constanța (+0.40°C per decade) and Timișoara (+0.44°C per decade)," the specialists specified. The average summer temperature increased by approximately 0.4-0.6°C per decade.

The Council, an independent body made up of researchers and experts in fields related to the evolution and impact of climate change in Romania, advanced a series of recommendations on preparing cities for the climate challenges of summer.

In the short term, local authorities can establish cooling spaces accessible to the public in public buildings, expand access to drinking water in public spaces, make use of lakes and rivers as cooling and recreational areas, adapt public transport stations and public spaces to reduce heat exposure, and protect workers carrying out outdoor activities.

In the longer term, cities must expand green spaces and shaded areas, adapt institutions to extreme temperatures, strengthen the response capacity of emergency services, and have dedicated measures ready for vulnerable categories.

"Heatwaves are no longer an isolated phenomenon; therefore, adapting cities to climate change is more than necessary to protect people's health, reduce risks, and increase the resilience of communities. Heatwaves are no longer exceptional events, but a recurring risk with significant effects on the health and well-being of the population," the Council said.

radu@romania-insider.com

(Photo source: LCVA|Dreamstime.com)