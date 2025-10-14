Apple expands clean energy projects across Europe, including Romania

Tech giant Apple announced a major expansion of its clean energy projects across Europe with new large-scale solar and wind farms under development in Romania, Greece, Italy, Latvia, and Poland. The local project is located in Galați County.

Together with a newly operational solar array in Spain, the projects announced on Tuesday, October 14, will add 650 megawatts of renewable energy capacity to electrical grids across Europe in the coming years, unlocking more than USD 600 million in financing, the company said.

“This will generate over 1 million megawatt-hours of clean electricity on behalf of Apple users by 2030,” reads the press release.

In Romania, Apple said that it plans to procure power from Nala Renewables’ 99MW wind farm in Galați County through a long-term agreement originated by OX2, which is now constructing the project.

The initiative is part of the company’s broader “Apple 2030” strategy to become carbon neutral across its entire footprint by the end of the decade, including manufacturing, supply chain, and product use. The company aims to match all the electricity used by customers to charge Apple devices with new renewable energy brought online worldwide.

“By 2030, we want our users to know that all the energy it takes to charge their iPhone or power their Mac is matched with clean electricity,” said Lisa Jackson, Apple’s vice president of Environment, Policy, and Social Initiatives. “Our new projects in Europe will help us achieve our ambitious Apple 2030 goal.”

In Europe, Apple said it is facilitating the construction of large-scale projects that will add around 3,000 gigawatt-hours of renewable energy to the grid each year by 2030.

In Greece, the company has signed a long-term agreement to procure power from a 110MW solar project owned and operated by HELLENiQ ENERGY. In Italy, Apple is supporting the development of a 129MW portfolio of solar and wind projects, with the first project set to come online this month.

The developments also include a 40 MW solar array in Poland and one of Latvia’s largest solar farms under a corporate power purchase deal with European Energy.

Apple also enabled the development of a 131MW solar farm developed by ib vogt in Segovia, Spain. The project became operational earlier this year.

irina.marica@romania-insider.com

(Photo source: Apple.com)