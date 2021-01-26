Profile picture for user andreich
Andrei Chirileasa
Editor-in-Chief

Andrei studied finance at the Bucharest Academy of Economic Studies and started his journalism career in 2004 with Ziarul Financiar, the leading financial newspaper in Romania, where he worked for ten years, the last six of which as editor of the capital markets section. He joined the Romania-Insider.com team in 2014 as editor and became Editor-in-Chief in 2016. He currently oversees the daily content published on Romania-Insider.com and likes to stay up to date with everything relevant in business, politics, and life in Romania. Andrei lives with his family in the countryside in Northern Romania, where he built their own house. In his free time, he studies horticulture and tends to his family’s garden. He enjoys foraging in the woods and long walks on the hills and valleys around his village. Email him for story ideas and interviews at [email protected] 

 

andreich
Submitted by andreich on Tue, 01/26/2021 - 08:16
Real Estate

NEPI-Rockastle kicks off expansion of shopping mall in northern Bucharest

26 January 2021
Facebook
Twitter
Google
Pinterest
Reddit
Email
LinkedIn

Investment fund NEPI Rockcastle, the largest mall owner in Romania, has started working on expanding its Promenada shopping mall and a new office building to be integrated with the shopping center, Ziarul Financiar reported.

The work begins almost seven years after NEPI-Rockastle bought the mall from Raiffeisen Evolution.

The fund received permission in early 2019 to start work on the future project's underground structure.

NEPI-Rockcastle's decision to start work comes in the context of many office developers postponing the decision to start work, only those investing in shopping centers continuing expansion.

In 2020, even though retail was affected during the spring lockdown, customers returned to shopping malls in the second half of the year.

(Photo: Pixabay)

[email protected]

Read next

Profile picture for user andreich
Andrei Chirileasa
Editor-in-Chief

Andrei studied finance at the Bucharest Academy of Economic Studies and started his journalism career in 2004 with Ziarul Financiar, the leading financial newspaper in Romania, where he worked for ten years, the last six of which as editor of the capital markets section. He joined the Romania-Insider.com team in 2014 as editor and became Editor-in-Chief in 2016. He currently oversees the daily content published on Romania-Insider.com and likes to stay up to date with everything relevant in business, politics, and life in Romania. Andrei lives with his family in the countryside in Northern Romania, where he built their own house. In his free time, he studies horticulture and tends to his family’s garden. He enjoys foraging in the woods and long walks on the hills and valleys around his village. Email him for story ideas and interviews at [email protected] 

 

andreich
Submitted by andreich on Wed, 11/04/2020 - 08:07
04 November 2020
Real Estate
NEPI Rockcastle completes EUR 16 mln expansion of Shopping City Buzau
Normal
Profile picture for user andreich
Andrei Chirileasa
Editor-in-Chief

Andrei studied finance at the Bucharest Academy of Economic Studies and started his journalism career in 2004 with Ziarul Financiar, the leading financial newspaper in Romania, where he worked for ten years, the last six of which as editor of the capital markets section. He joined the Romania-Insider.com team in 2014 as editor and became Editor-in-Chief in 2016. He currently oversees the daily content published on Romania-Insider.com and likes to stay up to date with everything relevant in business, politics, and life in Romania. Andrei lives with his family in the countryside in Northern Romania, where he built their own house. In his free time, he studies horticulture and tends to his family’s garden. He enjoys foraging in the woods and long walks on the hills and valleys around his village. Email him for story ideas and interviews at [email protected] 

 

andreich
Submitted by andreich on Tue, 01/26/2021 - 08:16
Real Estate

NEPI-Rockastle kicks off expansion of shopping mall in northern Bucharest

26 January 2021
Facebook
Twitter
Google
Pinterest
Reddit
Email
LinkedIn

Investment fund NEPI Rockcastle, the largest mall owner in Romania, has started working on expanding its Promenada shopping mall and a new office building to be integrated with the shopping center, Ziarul Financiar reported.

The work begins almost seven years after NEPI-Rockastle bought the mall from Raiffeisen Evolution.

The fund received permission in early 2019 to start work on the future project's underground structure.

NEPI-Rockcastle's decision to start work comes in the context of many office developers postponing the decision to start work, only those investing in shopping centers continuing expansion.

In 2020, even though retail was affected during the spring lockdown, customers returned to shopping malls in the second half of the year.

(Photo: Pixabay)

[email protected]

Read next

Profile picture for user andreich
Andrei Chirileasa
Editor-in-Chief

Andrei studied finance at the Bucharest Academy of Economic Studies and started his journalism career in 2004 with Ziarul Financiar, the leading financial newspaper in Romania, where he worked for ten years, the last six of which as editor of the capital markets section. He joined the Romania-Insider.com team in 2014 as editor and became Editor-in-Chief in 2016. He currently oversees the daily content published on Romania-Insider.com and likes to stay up to date with everything relevant in business, politics, and life in Romania. Andrei lives with his family in the countryside in Northern Romania, where he built their own house. In his free time, he studies horticulture and tends to his family’s garden. He enjoys foraging in the woods and long walks on the hills and valleys around his village. Email him for story ideas and interviews at [email protected] 

 

andreich
Submitted by andreich on Wed, 11/04/2020 - 08:07
04 November 2020
Real Estate
NEPI Rockcastle completes EUR 16 mln expansion of Shopping City Buzau
Normal
 

Romania Insider Free Newsletters

Subscribe now

Trending content

20 January 2021
Travel
COVID-19: Traveling to Romania - quarantine requirements & national restrictions
19 January 2021
Business
Conservation agriculture: How Romanian farmers can help protect the environment and gain from it
14 January 2021
Business
Renault unveils new logo for Romanian car brand Dacia and new compact SUV concept - Dacia Bigster
15 January 2021
Travel
Winter special: Where to go skiing in Romania during the pandemic
15 January 2021
Travel
Flights connecting Romania to European destinations: New routes announced for 2021
08 January 2021
Profiles & Interviews
Expat in Romania - Janine Holenstein (Swiss): Romania brought diversity, ingenuity, new friends to my life
06 January 2021
Events
Romania calendar: Top events to look forward to in 2021 - music, sports & more
05 January 2021
Capital markets
Two Romanian companies managed to double investors' money in a challenging year for the local stock market