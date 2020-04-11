Profile picture for user andreich
Andrei Chirileasa
Editor-in-Chief

Andrei studied finance at the Bucharest Academy of Economic Studies and started his journalism career in 2004 with Ziarul Financiar, the leading financial newspaper in Romania, where he worked for ten years, the last six of which as editor of the capital markets section. He joined the Romania-Insider.com team in 2014 as editor and became Editor-in-Chief in 2016. He currently oversees the daily content published on Romania-Insider.com and likes to stay up to date with everything relevant in business, politics, and life in Romania. Andrei lives with his family in the countryside in Northern Romania, where he built their own house. In his free time, he studies horticulture and tends to his family’s garden. He enjoys foraging in the woods and long walks on the hills and valleys around his village. Email him for story ideas and interviews at andrei@romania-insider.com. 

 

andreich
Submitted by andreich on Wed, 11/04/2020 - 08:07
Real Estate

NEPI Rockcastle completes EUR 16 mln expansion of Shopping City Buzau

04 November 2020
NEPI Rockcastle, the biggest mall owner in Romania, has completed the expansion of the Shopping City Buzau, a mall it previously took over from local investor Dan Ostahie.

The expansion project started in 2018 and required an investment of EUR 16 million, Economica.net reported.

The mall’s gross leasable area increased by almost 6,000 sqm, to 23,700 sqm, allowing the opening of a new food court and bringing new tenants to the mall.

NEPI Rockcastle owns properties worth about EUR 2 billion in Romania.

andrei@romania-insider.com

(Photo source: Nepirockcastle.com)

