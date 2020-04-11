NEPI Rockcastle completes EUR 16 mln expansion of Shopping City Buzau

NEPI Rockcastle, the biggest mall owner in Romania, has completed the expansion of the Shopping City Buzau, a mall it previously took over from local investor Dan Ostahie.

The expansion project started in 2018 and required an investment of EUR 16 million, Economica.net reported.

The mall’s gross leasable area increased by almost 6,000 sqm, to 23,700 sqm, allowing the opening of a new food court and bringing new tenants to the mall.

NEPI Rockcastle owns properties worth about EUR 2 billion in Romania.

andrei@romania-insider.com

(Photo source: Nepirockcastle.com)